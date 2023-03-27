Why ‘The Real’ Dan Campbell has not been in the Madden video game

The upcoming Madden NFL Football video game will feature an accurate rendering of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell for the first time. This is a change from the past two years, where the depiction of Campbell in the game was not remotely accurate. The reason for this delay is that the scans for the game take place during the annual owners' meetings, which Campbell was unable to attend in his first year due to the pandemic, and in the second year due to a personal issue. This year’s owners' meetings provided the first opportunity for EA Sports to do a full scan of Campbell for the video game.

Key Points:

The upcoming Madden NFL Football video game will feature an accurate rendering of Campbell for the first time.

The depiction of Campbell in the game has been inaccurate for the past two years.

The scans for the game take place during the annual owners' meetings.

Campbell was unable to attend the owners' meetings in his first year due to the pandemic, and in the second year due to a personal issue.

This year’s owners' meetings provided the first opportunity for EA Sports to do a full scan of Campbell for the video game.

Why Lions HC Dan Campbell has not been in Madden

The cause of the delay is attributed to the timing of the scans for the Madden video game, which occur during the yearly owners' meetings. Unfortunately, Dan Campbell was unable to attend these meetings during his first year as head coach due to the pandemic, and in the following year, due to personal reasons. Only during this year's owners' meetings did EA Sports have the chance to conduct a comprehensive scan of Campbell for the game.

Why it matters for Detroit Lions fans

The absence of Campbell in Madden NFL Football has been a topic of concern for fans that play the video game, but the reason for his delayed inclusion is a simple one. The inclusion of an accurate rendering of Campbell in Madden NFL Football may seem like a small detail, but it is important to the fans of the Detroit Lions franchise and to the overall accuracy of the game.

The Big Picture: ‘The Real' Dan Campbell will FINALLY be in Madden

The accurate representation of Campbell in Madden NFL Football is important because it adds to the overall authenticity of the game. Fans of the Detroit Lions franchise have been concerned about the inaccurate depiction of their head coach in the game, and the inclusion of an accurate representation will provide a more satisfying gaming experience for them. Additionally, the inclusion of accurate representations of all NFL head coaches in the game is important for the overall accuracy of the game, as it allows players to experience a more realistic representation of the league. On Monday, the Lions released a video showing that the real Campbell will, in fact, be in the next Madden game.

Bottom Line – Madden gets it right

In conclusion, the delayed inclusion of Dan Campbell in Madden NFL Football was simply due to circumstances beyond his control, and the upcoming game will finally feature an accurate representation of the Detroit Lions' head coach. While this may seem like a small detail, it is important to the fans of the franchise and to the overall authenticity of the game. The inclusion of accurate representations of all NFL head coaches in the game is essential to providing a realistic gaming experience, and Madden has finally gotten it right with Campbell.