It may have taken a while, but the Winnipeg Jets are moving on.

Kyle Connor’s tally in the third overtime early Tuesday morning completed his team’s sweep over the Edmonton Oilers and propelling the host Jets to the 2nd round of the playoffs.

KYLE CONNOR SENDS THE OILERS HOME 🧹 pic.twitter.com/K0k9hLeXh8 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 25, 2021

The Jets will await the winner of the series between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs.