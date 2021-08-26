Writer suggests Detroit Lions could trade for quarterback

Could the Detroit Lions trade for a quarterback prior to the start of the 2021 regular season?

Well, in a piece published on Thursday, Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire suggested just that.

Risdon suggests a potential trade candidate for the Lions is current Jacksonville Jaguars backup, Gardner Minshew.

Here is what Risdon has to say about the potential trade.

From Lions Wire:

Minshew is the best young quarterback available. He’s never going to get ahead of No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville and the Jaguars like what they’ve seen from veteran C.J. Beathard too. While Minshew isn’t a likely successor to Jared Goff, he does represent a more skilled and feisty backup option than either David Blough or Tim Boyle in Detroit. Neither has impressed enough to avoid being replaced.

Nation, what do you think? Personally, I would be very surprised if this happened.