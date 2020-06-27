41.2 F
Young Pavel Datsyuk, Henrik Zetterberg embarrass Patrick Roy (VIDEO)

By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Red Wings featured some of the best young talent in the NHL during the 2002-03 season when rookie Henrik Zetterberg burst onto the scene to team up with second-year forward Pavel Datsyuk.

Both Datsyuk and Zetterberg, who would later help Detroit to their 11th Stanley Cup in 2008, gave the NHL a prompt demonstration of their chemistry together during a March 2003 game at Joe Louis Arena against the rival Colorado Avalanche.

Goaltender Patrick Roy found out first hand how deadly the two of them were, landing on the seat of his pants:

Was there ever anything better than the Red Wings embarrassing Patrick Roy?

