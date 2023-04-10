The 2023 NFL Draft is just weeks away, and it is going to be very interesting to see which direction the Detroit Lions decide to go. When it comes to the running back position, the Lions lost Jamaal Williams to free agency, but they upgraded by signing former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery to team up with D'Andre Swift. Many believe the Lions will add a running back via the NFL Draft, but, the question is, where will they decide to select one? Here is one running back the Lions could select in each round.

The Lions lost Jamaal Williams to free agency but upgraded by signing David Montgomery to team up with D'Andre Swift at the running back position.

Many believe the Lions will add a running back via the NFL Draft, and there is speculation about which round they will select one.

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Zach Charbonnet, DeWayne McBride, and Keaton Mitchell are potential running backs the Lions could select in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6 of the upcoming NFL Draft.

1 RB Detroit Lions could select in each round of 2023 NFL Draft

Here is one running back the Lions could select in each round of the upcoming draft. Remember, the Lions currently have picks in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6.

Round 1 – Bijan Robinson (Texas)

Robinson possesses the complete skill set of a runner and receiver, including vision, instincts, and elusive traits, which make him well-suited for the NFL. He is undeniably one of the most gifted players in the draft class.

Round 2 – Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)

Despite not having ideal size or power for taking on NFL defenders, Gibbs is an electrifying athlete who possesses explosiveness, vision, and pass-catching abilities that make him a thrilling weapon in the league. While his workload may require careful management, his potential for making game-changing plays is off the charts.

Round 3 – Zach Charbonnet (UCLA)

While Charbonnet may not be a highly dynamic start-stop athlete capable of swiftly changing rush lanes or evading tackles, he boasts exceptional vision along with dependable pass-catching and blocking abilities. Charbonnet just seems like a “Dan Campbell” guy.

Round 5 – DeWayne McBride (UAB)

Although McBride has not proven that he is able to catch the ball out of the backfield, his balance, exceptional vision, and impressive lateral agility make him one of the most outstanding running backs in this draft class. He may be considered a one-trick pony in some regards, but his strengths are truly remarkable.

Round 6 – Keaton Mitchell (East Carolina)

While Mitchell's physical build may not make him ideally suited for running between the tackles in the NFL, he possesses exceptional foot quickness that enables him to generate significant yardage when he can get to the outside. He has the potential to be a change-of-pace back for the Lions if they snag him in the 6th round.

Bottom Line: Lions could add a RB in NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Detroit Lions are faced with the decision of which running back to add to their roster. After losing Jamaal Williams in free agency, the Lions have already upgraded their backfield by signing David Montgomery to pair with D'Andre Swift. However, the team may still look to add a running back in the draft.