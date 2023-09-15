1 Rule Detroit Lions fans must follow if they plan to wear a blue ski mask to Ford Field

1 Rule Detroit Lions fans must follow if they plan to wear a blue ski mask vs. Seahawks

Detroit Lions veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is initiating a new tradition. During warmups before their victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, Gardner-Johnson wore a blue ski mask. The question on everyone's mind: What's the significance of the ski mask?

“What did coach and Brad (Holmes) said? We’re villains, right?” Gardner-Johnson said.

Why it Matters

Gardner-Johnson's response sheds light on the inspiration behind this unique tradition. He recalled GM Brad Holmes characterizing the Lions as “villains,” and this image, he believes, can unite the team and its fans. Gardner-Johnson is on a mission to get Lions fans involved, calling upon them to show up at Sunday's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks, proudly sporting their own blue ski masks.

“They’re part of us. It’s our culture. I’m changing it,” Gardner-Johnson said.

1 Rule Detroit Lions Fans With A Blue Ski Mask Must Follow

However, there's one crucial rule for fans who plan to join this intriguing tradition: according to reports, when arriving at Ford Field, you will not be allowed to enter the stadium while wearing the ski mask.

You will not be permitted to enter the stadium with the mask on, but once in the stadium, you can wear it.

Stadium security, as per standard policy, mandates that individuals must reveal their faces and heads during the security check. However, once inside the stadium, Detroit Linos fans are free to don their ski masks and be part of this burgeoning Lions culture.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson starts a unique tradition with a blue ski mask. Fans are encouraged to wear ski masks to the game, but they must remove them for stadium entry due to security protocols. Gardner-Johnson aims to unite the team and its supporters through this distinctive ritual.

Bottom Line – Mask Off, Spirit On

As Detroit Lions fans gear up to attend Sunday's sold-out game, it's essential to remember the one rule regarding the blue ski masks: wear them proudly, but only after you've passed through stadium security. While this might slow down the entrance process a bit, it's a small price to pay to be part of a unique tradition that celebrates team spirit and fan engagement. The blue ski mask is not just an accessory; it's a symbol of unity and the pride that Lions fans and players share. So, as you head to the game, remember to mask off for security and spirit on for the Lions!