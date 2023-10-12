10 BOLD predictions for the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings

Take a look at our bold predictions for the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings!

We have regular-season hockey on the schedule tonight, with the Detroit Red Wings facing off against the New Jersey Devils. Is this the season when the Red Wings will finally come together and make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016? Take a look at our list of bold predictions for the season that begins tonight.

Prediction 1: Alex DeBrincat re-emerges as dominant goal scorer

DeBrincat was acquired from Ottawa in exchange for forward Dominik Kubalik, prospect defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 Draft. It gives the Red Wings arguably their biggest goal-scoring threat since Marian Hossa‘s 40 goals in his lone season in Detroit of 2008-09.

A two-time 40-goal scorer, his production dipped to 27 goals last year while with Ottawa. It was widely recognized that he had no intention of remaining with the team. Playing alongside Dylan Larkin should re-energize him and propel him back into the upper echelon of NHL scorers.

Prediction 2: Dylan Larkin continues point-per-game pace

Captain Dylan Larkin is embarking on the first season of a substantial contract extension he recently signed, and he maintained an impressive almost point-per-game pace last season. Expect that trend to persist in the 2023-24 season.

Prediction 3: Daniel Sprong plays key role in offense

Sprong arrives in Detroit after a strong performance, notching 46 points (21 goals and 25 assists) during the 66 games he played for the Kraken last season. This marked a significant improvement from his previous career high of 13 goals in 42 games with the Washington Capitals during the 2020-21 season, a pace of nearly 26 goals over a full 82-game schedule.

With four goals in the preseason, he was one of Detroit's leading producers of offense and could be one of the more underrated signings.

Prediction 4: Lucas Raymond emerges from sophomore slump

Raymond undoubtedly encountered the notorious sophomore slump during different stretches of this season with the Red Wings, tallying only 45 points compared to his impressive rookie output of 57 points, which earned him consideration for the Calder Trophy. It's important to note that he has recently reached the legal drinking age in the USA, indicating that there is ample time for him to refine and establish a more consistent offensive prowess.

Prediction 5: Moritz Seider and Jake Walman remain an elite pairing

The reigning Calder Trophy winner averaged 23:08 of ice time last year, leading the team and once again found his stride after being paired with Jake Walman later in the year. They'll return to their familiar pairing from last season.

Prediction 6: Ben Chiarot bounces back

Chiarot's initial defensive pairing with Moritz Seider didn't pan out as the team had hoped, with moments where he was caught flat-footed and out of position. Nonetheless, having completed his first season with the team, he's gained valuable experience and is poised for improvement in his second go-around.

Prediction 7: Shayne Gostisbehere plays valuable role in power play

Gostisbehere is renowned for his offensive prowess, even as a defenseman, and his powerful shot from the point makes him a valuable asset for special teams. Anticipate him racking up points while contributing to Detroit's power play unit.

Prediction 8: Ville Husso becomes a top starter in the NHL

Husso admittedly wasn't as well-prepared as he should have been for the increased workload last year, considering that his 56 games started marked a career-high. However, with a renewed focus on training and preparation, he's expected to return to the status that earned him the reputation as one of the top young goalies in the NHL during his time with St. Louis.

Prediction 9: The Red Wings buy at the NHL Trade Deadline

Fans have become accustomed to the Red Wings being sellers at the last several NHL Trade Deadlines, a trend that continued with the trade of fan favorite Tyler Bertuzzi last year. It's now time to anticipate a change, with GM Steve Yzerman shifting his focus to acquiring talent to bolster the team for a potential playoff run this spring.

Prediction 10: Red Wings earn Wild Card playoff spot

The numerous offseason moves orchestrated by Yzerman are set to complement each other, paving the way for the Red Wings to clinch their first playoff spot since 2016. Little Caesars Arena will undoubtedly be alive with excitement as it hosts playoff hockey for the first time, creating an electrifying atmosphere like never before.

The 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings officially begin the year tonight on the road against the Devils. We've got our list of 10 Bold Predictions that fans should look for this season. In the end, we are confident that the offseason moves orchestrated by GM Steve Yzerman should be sufficient to secure a playoff spot for the Red Wings, marking their return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Bottom Line: Time to make it happen

We can certainly make predictions, but it ultimately falls to the players to perform on the ice and bring those predictions to life. That's why the games are played on the ice rather than on paper.

Tonight's game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM EST at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.