Official: 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Opening Night Roster
We are just one day away from the start of the Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 season, and just moments ago, the team officially released their Opening Night roster. As we reported earlier in the week, the Red Wings are rolling with 22 players rather than 23. Let's take a look at the Red Wings roster for Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils.
Goaltenders
- Ville Husso
- James Reimer
- Alex Lyon
Forwards
- J.T. Compher
- Andrew Copp
- Alex DeBrincat
- Robby Fabbri
- Christian Fischer
- Klim Kostin
- Dylan Larkin
- David Perron
- Michael Rasmussen
- Lucas Raymond
- Daniel Sprong
- Joe Veleno
Defensemen
- Ben Chiarot
- Shayne Gostisbehere
- Justin Holl
- Olli Maatta
- Jeff Petry
- Moritz Seider
- Jake Walman