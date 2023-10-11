Official: 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Opening Night Roster

We are just one day away from the start of the Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 season, and just moments ago, the team officially released their Opening Night roster. As we reported earlier in the week, the Red Wings are rolling with 22 players rather than 23. Let's take a look at the Red Wings roster for Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils.

Goaltenders

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Forwards

J.T. Compher

Andrew Copp

Alex DeBrincat

Robby Fabbri

Christian Fischer

Klim Kostin

Dylan Larkin

David Perron

Michael Rasmussen

Lucas Raymond

Daniel Sprong

Joe Veleno

Defensemen