The Detroit Red Wings are a storied franchise with a long and proud history. Throughout the years, the team has had many tough players who were not afraid to stand up for themselves or their teammates. These players were willing to drop the gloves at a moment's notice and were feared by opponents for their physical play. In this article, we will take a look at the 10 toughest players in Red Wings' history. The players on this list embody the spirit of the Red Wings and their toughness on the ice is something that fans will always remember.

10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History

1 – Bob Probert

Bob Probert is an iconic figure in Detroit Red Wings franchise history, renowned for his toughness and grit on the ice. As an enforcer, he was feared by opponents and revered by fans for his willingness to drop the gloves and protect his teammates at any cost. With a towering 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame, Probert was an imposing force on the ice and had a knack for delivering bone-crushing hits that would send shivers down the spines of his opponents. But it was his sheer resilience that truly set him apart, as he often played through injuries and never backed down from a challenge, no matter how daunting. Whether it was scoring clutch goals or engaging in epic brawls, Probert's contributions to the Red Wings were immeasurable and his legacy as one of the toughest players in franchise history will live on for generations to come.

2 – Gordie Howe

Gordie Howe is widely regarded as one of the toughest players in Detroit Red Wings franchise history and a true icon of the sport. Known as “Mr. Hockey,” Howe's list of accomplishments is as impressive as it is lengthy, but it was his physicality and resilience that truly set him apart. Standing at 6-foot-0 and weighing over 200 pounds, Howe was a force to be reckoned with on the ice and he wasn't afraid to throw his weight around to make a statement. But it was his ability to play through injuries that truly cemented his status as one of the toughest players of all time. Despite multiple broken bones, countless bruises, and even a fractured skull, Howe never backed down from a challenge and was always willing to put his body on the line for his team. Whether it was scoring clutch goals or delivering bone-crushing hits, Gordie Howe's toughness and grit will forever be a part of Detroit Red Wings lore.

3 – Joe Kocur

Joe Kocur is a name that strikes fear into the hearts of opposing players, and for good reason. As one of the toughest players in Detroit Red Wings franchise history, Kocur was known for his physicality and his willingness to drop the gloves at a moment's notice. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing over 220 pounds, he was a formidable presence on the ice and his bone-crushing hits were a thing of legend. But it was his ability to endure punishment that truly set him apart. Kocur often played through injuries, and his toughness was exemplified during the 1996 playoffs when he suffered a broken orbital bone in his face and returned to the ice just two games later. For his sheer grit and tenacity, Joe Kocur will forever be remembered as one of the toughest players to ever don the Red Wings sweater.

4 – Ted Lindsay

Ted Lindsay was a true pioneer of the game of hockey, known not only for his impressive skills on the ice, but also for his toughness and physicality. Standing at just 5-foot-8, Lindsay was often underestimated by opponents, but he never shied away from a challenge. He was known for his aggressive style of play, and he wasn't afraid to throw his weight around to make a statement. But it was his resilience that truly set him apart. Lindsay often played through injuries, including a broken leg in the 1950 playoffs, and he never backed down from a fight. In fact, he was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the NHL Players' Association, which fought for better working conditions and fair treatment for players.

5 – Chris Chelios

Chris Chelios was a force to be reckoned with on the ice, and his toughness and grit were a major reason for his success throughout his storied career. As one of the toughest players in Detroit Red Wings franchise history, Chelios was known for his physicality and his ability to play through pain. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing over 200 pounds, he was a formidable presence on the blue line and his bone-crunching hits were a thing of legend. But it was his resilience that truly set him apart. Chelios often played through injuries, including a broken leg during the 2002 playoffs, and he was never one to back down from a challenge. He was also known for his leadership and his unwavering commitment to his teammates, which helped him become one of the most beloved players in Detroit Red Wings history.

6 – Nicklas Lidstrom

While Nicklas Lidstrom may not have been known for his physicality on the ice, his toughness and resilience were undeniable. As one of the greatest defensemen in NHL history and a cornerstone of the Detroit Red Wings franchise for over two decades, Lidstrom's dedication to the game was unparalleled. He played through injuries, including a broken nose and several hand injuries, and his ability to consistently perform at a high level was a testament to his mental toughness. Lidstrom's poise under pressure and his leadership both on and off the ice also helped him become one of the most respected players in the league.

7 – Darren McCarty

Darren McCarty is a name that will forever be synonymous with toughness and grit in the Detroit Red Wings franchise. Known for his physicality and his willingness to drop the gloves, McCarty was a key contributor to the team's success during their dominant years in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing over 200 pounds, he was a formidable presence on the ice and his bone-crunching hits were a thing of legend. But it was his resilience that truly set him apart. McCarty often played through injuries, including a back injury that required surgery, and he never backed down from a challenge. He was also known for his heroics on the ice, including his memorable goal in Game 4 of the 1997 Stanley Cup Final.

8 -Niklas Kronwall

Niklas Kronwall was a standout defenseman for the Detroit Red Wings for over a decade, and his toughness and physicality were a major part of his game. Standing at 6-foot and weighing over 200 pounds, Kronwall was not afraid to throw his weight around on the ice and deliver bone-jarring hits to his opponents. But it wasn't just his physical play that made him one of the toughest players in Detroit Red Wings franchise history. Kronwall was also known for his resilience and his ability to play through injuries. He suffered several injuries throughout his career, including a knee injury that required surgery, but he always bounced back and continued to play at a high level. Kronwall was also a key leader on and off the ice, and his work ethic and dedication to the team helped him become one of the most respected players in the league.

9 – Vladimir Konstantinov

Vladimir Konstantinov is one of the toughest and most inspirational players in Detroit Red Wings franchise history. Known for his hard-nosed and physical play, Konstantinov was a key contributor to the team's success during their dominant years in the 1990s. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing over 200 pounds, he was a formidable presence on the ice, delivering crushing hits and making life difficult for opposing players. But it was his resilience and toughness off the ice that truly set him apart. In 1997, just days after helping the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup, Konstantinov suffered a catastrophic injury in a car accident that left him with a severe brain injury and permanently paralyzed. Despite the odds, Konstantinov has shown incredible strength and determination in his rehabilitation and recovery, becoming an inspiration to countless fans and players alike.

10 – Steve Yzerman

Steve Yzerman, the beloved captain of the Detroit Red Wings for over two decades, was one of the toughest players in franchise history. He was known for his physical play and his ability to battle through injuries, never backing down from a challenge on the ice. Yzerman was a gritty forward who wasn't afraid to take a hit or deliver one himself, and his leadership on the ice was matched only by his incredible work ethic and determination. He played through numerous injuries, including a knee injury that required surgery, and his toughness and resilience were a major factor in the team's success during his tenure. Yzerman was also a key leader off the ice, and his dedication to the team and his community made him a beloved figure in Detroit and beyond.

Bottom Line: The Red Wings have had some tough players in their history

In conclusion, the Detroit Red Wings have a legacy of toughness that is admired and respected by fans and players alike. From the legendary Gordie Howe to modern-day stars players such as Niklas Kronwall, these players have left a lasting impression on the team's history and have helped shape the identity of the franchise. Their willingness to sacrifice their bodies and their fearless approach to the game is a testament to their character and the values of the Red Wings organization. As the team looks to build for the future, it's clear that the legacy of toughness and grit will continue to be a defining characteristic of the Detroit Red Wings.