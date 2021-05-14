12 Players invited to rookie camp to try out for 2021 Detroit Lions

by

On Friday, the Detroit Lions will begin their 2021 rookie minicamp and according to Chris Burke of The Athletic, they will have five players trying out for the team.

Those players are as follows:

– Nick Pickett, S, Oregon

– Alex Brown, CB, S.C. State

– Alijah Holder, S, Stanford

– A.J. Taylor, WR, Wisconsin

– Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland St.,

-Tom Kennedy

-Anthony Pittman

-Robert McCray

-Alize Mack

-Jalen Elliott

-Hunter Thedford

-Scott Daly

