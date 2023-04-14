17 Prospects to attend 2023 NFL Draft

Inside the Article:
The 2023 NFL Draft will be here before we know it as the opening round will kick off on April 27th. We now know the 17 prospects who will be in attendance waiting to hear their name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Our Detroit Lions have the No. 6 overall pick and the No. 18 overall pick in the opening round and there is a chance that both of the players they select will be in Kansas City for the festivities.
List of prospects scheduled to attend 2023 NFL Draft
Here is a list of the 17 prospects scheduled to be in attendance for the upcoming NFL Draft.
- Jordan Addison, WR, USC
- Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
- Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
- Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
- Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
- Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
- Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
- Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
- Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
- Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
- Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
- Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
- Bryce Young, QB, Alabama