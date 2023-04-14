17 Prospects to attend 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft will be here before we know it as the opening round will kick off on April 27th. We now know the 17 prospects who will be in attendance waiting to hear their name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Our Detroit Lions have the No. 6 overall pick and the No. 18 overall pick in the opening round and there is a chance that both of the players they select will be in Kansas City for the festivities.

List of prospects scheduled to attend 2023 NFL Draft

Here is a list of the 17 prospects scheduled to be in attendance for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama