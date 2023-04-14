Merch
17 Prospects to attend 2023 NFL Draft

By W.G. Brady
The 2023 NFL Draft will be here before we know it as the opening round will kick off on April 27th. We now know the 17 prospects who will be in attendance waiting to hear their name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Our Detroit Lions have the No. 6 overall pick and the No. 18 overall pick in the opening round and there is a chance that both of the players they select will be in Kansas City for the festivities.

Key Points

  • The 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27th with the opening round, and 17 prospects will be in attendance to hear their name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
  • The Lions hold the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in the opening round, and there's a chance that both players they select could be present in Kansas City for the event.
  • The draft is a highly anticipated event for football fans and represents an opportunity for teams to acquire top talent for their rosters.

List of prospects scheduled to attend 2023 NFL Draft

Here is a list of the 17 prospects scheduled to be in attendance for the upcoming NFL Draft.

  • Jordan Addison, WR, USC
  • Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
  • Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
  • Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
  • Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
  • Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
  • Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
  • Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
  • Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
  • Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
  • Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
  • C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
  • Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
  • Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
  • Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
  • Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
