1984 Detroit Tigers pitching coach Rogers Craig dies

Roger Craig, a revered figure in baseball, passed away on Sunday in San Diego at the age of 93 after a brief illness. Known for his successful career as a pitcher and his managerial role during the 1989 World Series interrupted by an earthquake, Craig left an indelible mark on the sport. The San Francisco Giants, whom Craig managed during the World Series, received the news with deep sorrow. Giants President and CEO Larry Baer described Craig as a cherished member of the Giants family, loved by players, coaches, staff, and fans alike. His wisdom and optimism played a crucial role in some of the team's most memorable seasons.

“We have lost a legendary member of our Giants family,” Giants President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Baer said in a statement. “Roger was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff and fans. He was a father figure to many and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history.”

During his tenure with the Detroit Tigers, Craig was part of the coaching staff under Manager Sparky Anderson. The team achieved remarkable success in 1984, starting the season with a record of 35-5 and ultimately winning the World Series. Craig's impact as a pitching coach cannot be overstated, as he played a crucial role in refining the skills of legendary pitcher Jack Morris and 1986 NL Cy Young Award winner Mike Scott. His guidance and expertise were instrumental in their success. The legacy of Roger Craig will forever be intertwined with the accomplishments of these players and the teams he contributed to.

The Bottom Line – Reflecting on a Baseball Icon

Roger Craig's legacy extends far beyond the wins and championships he achieved throughout his career. He was a beloved member of the Giants family and an influential figure in the world of baseball. His optimistic spirit, wisdom, and coaching abilities left an indelible mark on the teams he worked with. As the baseball community mourns his loss, they also celebrate the memories he created and the impact he had on the sport. Rest in peace, Roger Craig.