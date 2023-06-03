Detroit Tigers bemoan lack of offense in 2nd straight loss to White Sox

The Detroit Tigers dropped their second straight game to the division rival Chicago White Sox, losing this afternoon in extra innings at Guaranteed Rate Field by a score of 2-1 and dropping them four games below the 5.00 mark at 26-30.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch recaps the frustrating loss

This afternoon's game featured a wild ending, as Yoan Moncada was able to score in the bottom of the 10th from third base after the pitch from Jose Cisnero caught home plate umpire, Cory Blaser.

According to manager A.J. Hinch, it appeared as though it was just an unfortunate case of miscommunication at the worst possible time.

“I don't know, it looked like he got crossed up or didn't catch it, the umpire goes down and the ball came toward the dugout and they get the walk-off win,” Hinch said. “It looked like some kind of miscommunication.”

In the past two games, Detroit's offense has gone a combined 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

“Every loss is frustrating,” Hinch said. “We had a tough time against (Dylan) Cease today, we did get him out of the game, and then at the end, you get the free base runner in the 10th; as the visiting team, you have to do something with that, any kind of leverage going into the bottom half of the inning. We didn't push anything across in the 10th and it put a lot of pressure on us in the bottom half.”

“It's a bad way to lose…It is what it is, and we have to find a different way to win. Today wasn't it.”

Wrapping It Up: The Tigers can salvage one game from the series tomorrow

The Tigers and White Sox will play their series finale tomorrow afternoon, with Matthew Boyd getting the start on the mound.

Let's hope that the Tigers can provide him with enough offense in order to get a much-needed victory as their road trip continues before heading to Philadelphia.