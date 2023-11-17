2 Detroit Lions players miss practice; availability for matchup vs. Bears remains unknown

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions, who are currently 7-2 on the season, will host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Friday, the Lions held their final practice of the week, and according to reports, two players were unable to give it a go.

Who Missed Practice?

According to a report from Jeremy Reisman, both OG Jonah Jackson and DT Isaiah Buggs did not practice on Friday. Reisman also noted that James Houston made an appearance at today's practice as he was working on the side with Jason Cabinda.

Why it Matters

If the Lions can beat the Bears, which they should be able to do, they will move to 8-2 on the season with just seven games remaining on their 2023 regular-season schedule. Heading into Week 11, the Lions are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but that could change quickly if they are not able to take care of business. If Jonah Jackson is unable to suit up on Sunday, it would be a huge blow for the Lions.

Bottom Line: A Critical Junction for the Lions

As the Detroit Lions gear up to host the Chicago Bears, the absence of Jonah Jackson and Isaiah Buggs in their final practice could be concerning. However, the team's strong performance this season positions them well for the upcoming challenge. Securing a win against the Bears is crucial, as it would not only elevate their record to an impressive 8-2 but also reinforce their standing in the NFC. With only seven games left in their regular-season schedule, each victory becomes increasingly significant in their pursuit of a high playoff seeding. The Lions are at a pivotal point where every game counts, and their performance this Sunday will be a key indicator of their potential for the remainder of the season.