Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

2 Detroit Lions rookies are already moving up the food chain

By W.G. Brady
2
0

The Detroit Lions are in for some fascinating dynamics this season as two rookies, Sam LaPorta and Antoine Green, are already earning more significant team reps. According to Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, both LaPorta and Green are already earning more reps at training camp.

Sam LaPorta Jared Goff Sam LaPorta contract George Kittle Detroit Lions

2 Detroit Lions rookies are already moving up the food chain

On Wednesday, Johnson said LaPorta has effortlessly integrated with the first-team offense, securing a position alongside Jared Goff and the offensive line. His journey from working with the second team during OTA's and mini camp to now becoming an integral part of the first team speaks volumes about his progress.

Johnson also noted that Green is steadily climbing the ranks at the camp. This development is crucial for Green, given the tough competition he faces in securing a spot on the Lions' 53-man roster, especially with the recent introduction of Denzel Mims.

Why it Matters

Green’s increasing presence in higher team reps hints at his potential and the possibility of making the roster. With the Lions likely to start the season with five receivers, Green may just earn his opportunity while the team awaits Jameson Williams’ return from suspension. Despite the challenges, the Lions' rookie class at camp so far is demonstrating promising performances, raising anticipation for the season ahead.

Antoine Green Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • Rookies Sam LaPorta and Antoine Green are already earning higher team reps.
  • LaPorta secures a spot with the first team.
  • Green's future with the team is promising despite stiff competition.

Bottom Line – Rookies Running with the Pride

Sam LaPorta and Antoine Green's progress in the Detroit Lions' camp presents a promising outlook for the team's future. Their ability to earn more substantial team reps signifies their talent and potential, proving that they can hold their ground amidst seasoned players. As the pads go on next week, it will be exciting to witness these rookies further showcasing their skills and solidifying their roles in the team. The Lions' den is indeed nurturing some rising stars.

Previous article
Zavier Simpson signs with Detroit Pistons

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Pistons News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Zavier Simpson signs with Detroit Pistons

According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have signed former Michigan PG Zavier Simpson.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.