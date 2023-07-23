Jared Goff raves about Gibbs, LaPorta, and Branch on Day 1 of training camp

As the Detroit Lions charged into their 2023 training camp on Sunday, veteran quarterback Jared Goff is already sharing his admiration for the team's rookies, drawing attention to the promising performances of tight end Sam Laporta, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and safety Brian Branch.

Goff praised the trio for their professionalism and hard work, likening their approach to that of last year's standout rookie, Aidan Hutchinson.

“Those three guys right there that you said, Gibbs, LaPorta and Branch, I know there’s plenty more but, yeah, they’re just pros and they’ve showed up and just gone to work and put their head down and do the right thing,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “Similar to I think of Aidan last year, just kind of don’t say a word, just do the right thing every time and be the best player you can be and they’ll have their impact in some way or another, but it’s been fun to see those guys grow into a role of their own and it’ll continue to grow.”

Why it Matters

Goff emphasized that their impact will be felt, even as they continue to grow into their roles. This kind of rookie performance is crucial, especially considering the Lions are currently favored to win the NFC North. The Lions will open up their 2023 campaign on Thursday Night Football, at Arrowhead Stadium, against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Key Points

The Bottom Line – Grit, Growth, and Gridiron Glory

With a commendable mix of tenacity, talent, and professionalism, the team's rookies are creating a buzz, adding to the fervor surrounding the Lions' potential NFC North triumph. Goff's praise for these players showcases the atmosphere of commitment and drive that reigns in the Lions' camp. As they prepare for a challenging season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, it's clear the Lions are more than ready to make their mark in 2023.