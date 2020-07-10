41.2 F
2006 NFL Re-Draft sees Detroit Lions draft 5-time Pro-Bowl DE

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Lions and then-GM Matt Millen decided to go with LB Ernie Sims with their first selection in the 2006 NFL Draft. Sims himself later said that playing in Detroit was like a wasted opportunity, and that he would often stay up late partying during his time in the Motor City.

During his four years, the Lions went an abysmal 12-52, including the 0-16 2008 season before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010.

Bleacher Report decided to do a total re-draft of 2006, and let’s just say that Detroit’s fortunes could have been different had they gone with the player they landed in the hypothetical re-draft: Elvis Dumervil.

Dumervil played college ball at Louisville, where he was awarded All-American honors, and would be drafted in the 4th round of the 2006 NFL Draft (126th overall) by the Denver Broncos.

Of course, he went on to have a top-notch NFL career. In just his first season with Denver, he recorded 8.5 sacks, and then another 12.5 the next year – among the NFL’s best.

In 2009, he led the NFL with 17 sacks, and was a near unanimous selection for the All-Pro Team.

After moving on to the Baltimore Ravens, Dumervil picked up right where he left off, matching his career high in sacks with 17 in 2014, setting a new Ravens franchise record and also earning his 4th Pro-Bowl appearance.

He called it a career in 2018 after compiling 105.5 sacks and 262 tackles in 162 career games.

Oh, what could have been!

