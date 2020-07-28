2020 NFL COVID-19 player opt-out tracker

If you have been following along throughout the day, you have noticed that there have been a plethora of players who have made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Here is a full list of the NFL players who have opted out. The piece will be updated so feel free to refresh.
As you can see, no Detroit Lions have opted out at this time.
Last Update: 7/28/20 6:10 p.m. ET
Baltimore Ravens
OT Andre Smith
WR De’Anthony Thomas
Buffalo Bills
DL Star Lotulelei
Carolina Panthers
LB Jordan Mack
Chicago Bears
DL Eddie Goldman
Dallas Cowboys
WR Stephen Guidry
CB Maurice Canady
Denver Broncos
DL Kyle Peko
Green Bay Packers
WR Devin Funchess
Houston Texans
DL Eddie Vanderdoes
Kansas City Chiefs
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Minnesota Vikings
DL Michael Pierce
New England Patriots
RB Brandon Bolden
OT Marcus Cannon
S Patrick Chung
LB Dont’a Hightower
G Najee Toran
FB Danny Vitale
New Orleans Saints
TE Cole Wick
New York Jets
C Leo Koloamatangi
Philadelphia Eagles
WR Marquise Goodwin
Seattle Seahawks
G Chance Warmack
Tennessee Titans
OT Anthony McKinney
Washington Football Team
DL Caleb Brantley