2020 NFL COVID-19 player opt-out tracker

Updated:
By Arnold Powell

If you have been following along throughout the day, you have noticed that there have been a plethora of players who have made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Here is a full list of the NFL players who have opted out. The piece will be updated so feel free to refresh.

As you can see, no Detroit Lions have opted out at this time.

Last Update: 7/28/20 6:10 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens

OT Andre Smith

WR De’Anthony Thomas

Buffalo Bills

DL Star Lotulelei

Carolina Panthers

LB Jordan Mack

Chicago Bears

DL Eddie Goldman

Dallas Cowboys

WR Stephen Guidry

CB Maurice Canady

Denver Broncos

DL Kyle Peko

Green Bay Packers

WR Devin Funchess

Houston Texans

DL Eddie Vanderdoes

Kansas City Chiefs

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Minnesota Vikings

DL Michael Pierce

New England Patriots

RB Brandon Bolden

OT Marcus Cannon

S Patrick Chung

LB Dont’a Hightower

G Najee Toran

FB Danny Vitale

New Orleans Saints

TE Cole Wick

New York Jets

C Leo Koloamatangi

Philadelphia Eagles

WR Marquise Goodwin

Seattle Seahawks

G Chance Warmack

Tennessee Titans

OT Anthony McKinney

Washington Football Team

DL Caleb Brantley

Arnold Powell

