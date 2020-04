Here we go!

The 2020 NFL Draft just wrapped up which means it’s time to start looking forward to the 2021 draft, right? Well, maybe we are jumping the gun a bit but since the mocks are already out there, why not?

247 Sports released their first 2021 NFL Mock Draft and they have the Detroit Lions selecting Ohio State QB Justin Fields with the No. 3 overall pick.

From 247 Sports:

Nation, how do you feel about this pick?