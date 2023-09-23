Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings: #55-51

Take a look at our 3rd list of the Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings.

The Detroit Red Wings have gathered in Traverse City for their training camp, a tradition since 1997, with the only exception being in early 2013 following the end of the 2012 NHL Lockout. For those who want to see all the different players participating in this year's camp, we've compiled rankings for each player who will be skating at the Center ICE Arena. Currently, there are a total of 68 players, including signees from the Grand Rapids Griffins as well as camp invites.

No. 55: D Eemil Viro
No. 54: D Connor Punnett
No. 53: D Josiah Didier 
No. 52: G Lukas Matecha
No. 51: LW Dean Loukus
No. 55: D Eemil Viro

Currently with the AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, Viro was originally taken 70th overall by the Red Wings in the 2020 Draft. The Finnish native scored one goal with seven assists last year while playing with the Griffins.

No. 54: D Connor Punnett

As a camp invitee of the Red Wings, Punnett has spent the last few seasons playing for the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League.”

No. 53: D Josiah Didier

The 30-year-old defenseman has spent the majority of his career playing in the American Hockey League, making stops with the Providence Bruins and Charlotte Checkers.

No. 52: G Lukas Matecha

Our first goaltender of the countdown, Matecha, has spent the majority of his young career playing in his native Czech Republic for HC Dynamo Pardubice.

No. 51: LW Dean Loukus

A native of Calumet, MI, Loukus played several seasons for Calumet High School before suiting up last year for the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL, where he scored 56 points (17G, 39A).

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings Training Camp officially began yesterday in Traverse City.
  2. Among the 68 players taking part in the Detroit Red Wings Training Camp are members of the Grand Rapids Griffins, as well as several camp invitees.
  3. Our third list ranks Detroit Red Wings training camp players from 55 to 51.
Bottom Line: Detroit Red Wings Training Camp continues!

“It's an annual rite of passage for young players in the Red Wings system to gain NHL experience during Training Camp.

While not every player will end up on the roster, it's an ideal way to make a favorable first impression on those evaluating their talent, determining if they have what it takes to succeed at the next level of hockey.

