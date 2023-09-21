2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings: #68-61

Detroit Red Wings Training Camp starts today!

The Detroit Red Wings are on the verge of gathering in Traverse City for training camp, a tradition since 1997 with the only exception being early 2013 following the end of the 2012 NHL Lockout. And for those who are looking to see all of the different players that will be taking part in this year's edition of camp, we've come up with our ranking of each player that will be skating at Center ICE Arena. Right now, there are a total of 68 players that include Grand Rapids Griffins signees as well as camp invites.

No. 68: F Emmitt Finnie

Finnie was drafted by the Red Wings 201st overall (7th round ) of the 2023 NHL Draft, and spent the last several years playing with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL. In 2022-23, he had 35 points (9 goals, 26 assists) in 64 games.

No. 67: F Dominik Shine

At 30 years of age, Shine has already played several years with the Grand Rapids Griffins. As a youngster, he played locally with Little Caesars as well as Compuware before attending Northern Michigan University. In 69 games last year with the Griffins, he scored 24 points (14 goals, 11 assists).

No. 66: F Tim Gettinger

Originally drafted by the New York Rangers, Gettinger has mostly played in the AHL throughout his career. With the Hartford Wolf Pack last season, he scored 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists). He was signed by the Red Wings this offseason.

No. 65: F Orrin Centazzo

A camp invitee of the Red Wings, Centazzo played last year with the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL, scoring 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists). He's also spent time with the Toronto Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

No. 64: F Matyas Melovsky

Another Red Wings training camp invitee, Melovsky spent last year with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, scoring 58 points (nine goals, 51 assists).

No. 63: D Antti Tuomisto

A 2019 draft pick of the Red Wings, Tuomisto has mostly played in his native Finland throughout his career. Last year with HC TPS of the Finnish League SM-liiga, he scored 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 60 games.

No. 62: D Andrew Gibson

Drafted 42nd overall by Detroit in 2023, Gibson has played the last few seasons with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League.

No. 61: D Tnias Mathurin

He was drafted 137th overall by the Red Wings in 2022 and has played the last few years with the North Bay Battalion of the OHL.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings Training Camp officially begins today in Traverse City Among the 68 players that will be taking part in the Detroit Red Wings Training Camp include members of the Grand Rapids Griffins as well as several camp invitees Our first list ranking counts down Detroit Red Wings training camp players 68 through 62.

Bottom Line: Happy 1st Day of Detroit Red Wings Training Camp!

It's an annual rite of passage for the young players within the Red Wings system to get their feet wet at the NHL level at Training Camp.

While not every player will end up on the roster, it's an ideal way to make a first good impression on those who are evaluating their talent and seeing if they have what it takes to make it at the next level of hockey.