2023-24 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule Revealed

The anticipation for the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend is always high, as it marks the beginning of the postseason and sets the stage for the thrilling road to the Super Bowl. This year's schedule is now out, and it promises a weekend full of exciting matchups, showcasing some of the best talents in the league. Fans across the globe will be glued to their screens, as every play, every touchdown, and every defensive stand could be the defining moment for these teams' seasons.

The Weekend Lineup: A Football Feast

The schedule for the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend is packed with intriguing games, each holding its unique storyline and potential for gridiron glory.

Saturday, January 13

5 Cleveland Browns at 4 Houston Texans

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

6 Miami Dolphins at 3 Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Peacock (NBC in local market)

Sunday, January 14

7 Pittsburgh Steelers at 2 Buffalo Bills

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS



7 Green Bay Packers at 2 Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

6 Los Angeles Rams at 3 Detroit Lions

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Monday, January 15

5 Philadelphia Eagles at 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – A Weekend of High Stakes and High Drama

The NFL Super Wild Card Weekend is set to be a thrilling start to the postseason. With teams from both conferences battling it out, the stage is set for unforgettable moments and performances that could define careers and seasons. Whether it's the sheer power and speed of the players, the strategic acumen of the coaches, or the electric atmosphere of playoff football, this weekend is bound to be a treat for football enthusiasts and casual viewers alike. As teams step onto the field with their eyes on the prize, fans around the world will be watching, waiting to see who will emerge victorious and move one step closer to Super Bowl glory.