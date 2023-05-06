2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction: Post NFL Draft Edition

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally a wrap, and it is now time to start to take a look at what the 2023 Detroit Lions‘ initial 53-man roster could look like coming out of training camp. Now, we know it's pretty darn early to really know what could happen, as the Lions are sure to make further roster additions/subtractions leading up to camp. That's why I have included a couple of roster additions that I have been rooting for Brad Holmes to make.

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction

Quarterbacks (3)

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Nate Sudfeld

As you can see, I still believe the Lions will end up signing Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff in 2023. It is going to take Hendon Hooker some time to recover from his ACL and it will also take some time for him to learn a completely new offensive system with the Lions. Because of that, I am not so sure he will be ready to play in a game until 2024.

Running Backs (5)

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Mohamed Ibrahim

Craig Reynolds

Jason Cabinda (FB)

This one is pretty straightforward and as you can see, I believe Mohamed Ibrahim secures the No. 3 RB spot.

Wide Receivers (5)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Marvin Jones

Kalif Raymond

Antoine Green

Don't be completely surprised if the 2023 Detroit Lions add another veteran to the mix before the start of the season, but at this point, I think they roll with the five listed above until Jameson Williams returns from his six-game suspension.

Tight Ends (3)

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Does Shane Zylstra land a spot on the roster? There is a chance as the Lions did open the season with four tight ends in 2022. For now, I am going with three tight ends on the initial 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster.

Offensive Line (9)

Frank Ragnow

Taylor Decker

Penei Sewell

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Jonah Jackson

Graham Glasgow

Matt Nelson

Colby Sorsdal

Kayode Awosika

Don't be surprised if Matt Nelson does not make the cut if one of the UDFAs balls out in training camp.

Defensive Line (10)

Aidan Hutchinson

James Houston

Romeo Okwara

Charles Harris

Josh Paschal

John Cominsky

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Brodric Martin

Matt Ioannidis

If you noticed, I have Matt Ioannidis listed just below the rest of the group. Ioannidis is not currently on the 2023 Detroit Lions roster, but he is a free-agent DL who is available and who would certainly help out the team in terms of stopping the run. TALK IT INTO EXISTENCE!!!

Linebackers (6)

Alex Anzalone

Jack Campbell

Malcolm Rodriguez

Derrick Barnes

Anthony Pittman

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

No surprises here.

Cornerbacks (6)

Cameron Sutton

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Emmanuel Moseley

Jerry Jacobs

Will Harris

Ifeatu Melifonwu

I can see Ifeatu Melifonwu being one of the final cuts and the Lions rolling with a youngster such as Starling Thomas.

Safeties (3)

Tracy Walker

Kerby Joseph

Brian Branch

No surprises here.

Special Teams (3)

PK Robbie Gould

P Jack Fox

LS Jake McQuaide

As you can see, I have Robbie Gould as the Lions' kicker going into the 2023 season. Of course, before this happens, the Lions would have to offer him a contract, and he would have to accept it! If now, Michael Badgley will get the nod.