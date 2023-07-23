2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster Prediction: Pre-Training Camp Edition

Training camp is officially underway, and it is now time to make my latest prediction on what the 2023 Detroit Lions‘ 53-man roster will look when training camp concludes. There are plenty of training camp battles that will have to play out before we really know what the final roster will look like, but here is my latest prediction.

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

I maintain my prediction that the Lions will sign free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater as a backup for Jared Goff in 2023. Hendon Hooker, who is on the NFI list, faces a significant recovery period from his ACL injury and the additional challenge of familiarizing himself with the Lions' unique offensive system. Consequently, I have reservations about his readiness for gameplay until 2024. With all of that being said, if Nate Sudfeld can ball out during camp, the Lions likely stick with him as the No. 2 QB heading into the season.

Running Backs/Full Backs (5)

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Justin Jackson

Mohamed Ibrahim

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Well, I have been predicting Mohamed Ibrahim make the Lions' initial 53-man roster ever since the Lions signed him as a UDFA, and though the Justin Jackson signing had me doubting myself, I am going to stick with my prediction… for now. (To be honest, I could change my mind on this by the end of the week!)

Wide Receivers (5)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Marvin Jones

Kalif Raymond

Denzel Mims

Don't be surprised if rookie Antoine Green beats out the newly acquired Denzel Mims for the final spot, but at this point, I think they roll with the five listed above until Jameson Williams returns from his six-game suspension.

Tight Ends (3)

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Does Shane Zylstra land a spot on the roster? There is a chance as the Detroit Lions did open the season with four tight ends in 2022. For now, I am going with three tight ends on the initial 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster.

Offensive Line (8)

Frank Ragnow

Taylor Decker

Penei Sewell

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Jonah Jackson

Graham Glasgow

Matt Nelson

Colby Sorsdal

Don't be surprised if Matt Nelson does not make the cut if one of the UDFAs balls out in training camp.

Defensive Line (11)

Aidan Hutchinson

James Houston

Romeo Okwara

Charles Harris

Josh Paschal

John Cominsky

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Brodric Martin

Christian Covington

Matt Ioannidis

You might observe that Matt Ioannidis is positioned slightly below the rest on my list. While Ioannidis is not currently a part of the 2023 Detroit Lions team, he is an accessible free-agent DL, and his addition would undoubtedly boost the team's run defense. If the Lions decide against signing Ioannidis, Julian Okwara would be my suggested alternative to consider.

Linebackers (6)

Alex Anzalone

Jack Campbell

Malcolm Rodriguez

Derrick Barnes

Anthony Pittman

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

This has been my prediction since the start of the offseason, and I am sticking to it.

Cornerbacks (6)

Cameron Sutton

Emmanuel Moseley

Jerry Jacobs

Will Harris

Chase Lucas

Starling Thomas

Dan Campbell, and everybody else, were very impressed with Thomas during OTAs and rookie minicamp, so I am putting him on the initial 2023 Detroit 53-man roster.

Safeties (4)

Tracy Walker

Kerby Joseph

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Brian Branch

No surprises here.

Special Teams (3)

PK Robbie Gould

P Jack Fox

LS Jake McQuaide

I have been pushing for the Detroit Lions to sign Robbie Gould, and now that they have released Michael Badgley, I am REALLY hoping this happens.

Bottom Line: Let the Battles Begin!

The Detroit Lions roster is looking stronger than it has in a very long time, and it is going to be very interesting to see who comes out on top of some of the many training camp battles that will take place. As always, we are sure there will be a surprise or two on the initial 53-man roster.