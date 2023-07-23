Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Analysis and Opinion

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster Prediction: Pre-Training Camp Edition

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Training camp is officially underway, and it is now time to make my latest prediction on what the 2023 Detroit Lions‘ 53-man roster will look when training camp concludes. There are plenty of training camp battles that will have to play out before we really know what the final roster will look like, but here is my latest prediction.

2023 Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Mock Draft Quentin Johnson Poona Ford Will Anderson Jr. Trey Lance Jameson Williams Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions schedule Quinnen Williams DeAndre Hopkins Hendon Hooker Sam LaPorta NFL Gambling Suspensions Detroit Lions uniform re-design Denzel Mims 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff
Teddy Bridgewater

I maintain my prediction that the Lions will sign free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater as a backup for Jared Goff in 2023. Hendon Hooker, who is on the NFI list, faces a significant recovery period from his ACL injury and the additional challenge of familiarizing himself with the Lions' unique offensive system. Consequently, I have reservations about his readiness for gameplay until 2024. With all of that being said, if Nate Sudfeld can ball out during camp, the Lions likely stick with him as the No. 2 QB heading into the season.

Running Backs/Full Backs (5)

David Montgomery
Jahmyr Gibbs
Justin Jackson
Mohamed Ibrahim
Jason Cabinda (FB)

Well, I have been predicting Mohamed Ibrahim make the Lions' initial 53-man roster ever since the Lions signed him as a UDFA, and though the Justin Jackson signing had me doubting myself, I am going to stick with my prediction… for now. (To be honest, I could change my mind on this by the end of the week!)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2023 Detroit Lions Pro Football Focus Jamaal Williams Jameson Williams NFL WR Rankings NFL Top 100 NFL Network 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

Wide Receivers (5)

Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Reynolds
Marvin Jones
Kalif Raymond
Denzel Mims

Don't be surprised if rookie Antoine Green beats out the newly acquired Denzel Mims for the final spot, but at this point, I think they roll with the five listed above until Jameson Williams returns from his six-game suspension.

Tight Ends (3)

Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
James Mitchell

Does Shane Zylstra land a spot on the roster? There is a chance as the Detroit Lions did open the season with four tight ends in 2022. For now, I am going with three tight ends on the initial 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster.

Offensive Line (8)

Frank Ragnow
Taylor Decker
Penei Sewell
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Jonah Jackson
Graham Glasgow
Matt Nelson
Colby Sorsdal

Don't be surprised if Matt Nelson does not make the cut if one of the UDFAs balls out in training camp.

Aidan Hutchinson 2023 Detroit Lions starting defense 2023 NFL Draft Super Bowl

Defensive Line (11)

Aidan Hutchinson
James Houston
Romeo Okwara
Charles Harris
Josh Paschal
John Cominsky
Alim McNeill
Isaiah Buggs
Brodric Martin

Christian Covington

Matt Ioannidis

You might observe that Matt Ioannidis is positioned slightly below the rest on my list. While Ioannidis is not currently a part of the 2023 Detroit Lions team, he is an accessible free-agent DL, and his addition would undoubtedly boost the team's run defense. If the Lions decide against signing Ioannidis, Julian Okwara would be my suggested alternative to consider.

Linebackers (6)

Alex Anzalone
Jack Campbell
Malcolm Rodriguez
Derrick Barnes
Anthony Pittman
Jalen Reeves-Maybin

This has been my prediction since the start of the offseason, and I am sticking to it.

Cornerbacks (6)

Cameron Sutton
Emmanuel Moseley
Jerry Jacobs
Will Harris
Chase Lucas

Starling Thomas

Dan Campbell, and everybody else, were very impressed with Thomas during OTAs and rookie minicamp, so I am putting him on the initial 2023 Detroit 53-man roster.

Kerby Joseph 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster Jameson Williams

Safeties (4)

Tracy Walker
Kerby Joseph

C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Brian Branch

No surprises here.

Special Teams (3)

PK Robbie Gould
P Jack Fox
LS Jake McQuaide

I have been pushing for the Detroit Lions to sign Robbie Gould, and now that they have released Michael Badgley, I am REALLY hoping this happens.

Bottom Line: Let the Battles Begin!

The Detroit Lions roster is looking stronger than it has in a very long time, and it is going to be very interesting to see who comes out on top of some of the many training camp battles that will take place. As always, we are sure there will be a surprise or two on the initial 53-man roster.

Previous article
Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions hype train ‘is out of control’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions hype train ‘is out of control’

Dan Campbell addressed the media on Sunday morning, and he talked about the Detroit Lions 'hype train' and how the team has to earn it.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.