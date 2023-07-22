On Thursday, the Detroit Lions announced that they had placed Hendon Hooker, Zach Morton, and Derrick Deese on the active/NFI list. Well, one day later, two of those players have been removed from the list. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Morton and Deese have both passed a physical and have been removed from the active/NFI list.

Detroit Lions remove 2 players from active/NFI list

Deese and Morton have reportedly been removed from the active/NFI list, and they will be eligible to participate in training camp.

Zach Morton

Morton commenced training camp on the Lions' active/non-football injury list, but his stay there was short-lived, lasting only a day. Assuming no setbacks, he is now fully prepared to participate in all activities as the camp kicks off. He is set to compete for a depth defensive end position with the team.

Derrick Deese

Deese's stint on the active/NFI list lasted a mere day, and he appears fully prepared for intensive participation in the training camp. He aims to secure a position as a backup tight end for the Lions in the upcoming season.

Key Points

Bottom Line: Uphill Battle

This is obviously good news for Morton and Deese, as they will now be able to join their teammates in training camp. That being said, both players will have a very difficult time cracking the initial 53-man roster out of camp.