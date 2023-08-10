Detroit Lions sign QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Benny Snell

The Detroit Lions have officially announced the signing of quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater. This move comes as no surprise, as it was reported earlier in the week that Bridgewater had agreed to a contract with the team. In addition, the Lions announced they have also signed running back Benny Snell. In corresponding moves, the Lions have waived Logan Stenberg, and in a shocking turn of events, they have placed running back Justin Jackson on the Reserve/Retired list.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter, have provided insights into the details of Bridgewater's deal with the Lions. Schefter notes that Bridgewater's contract can reach up to $5 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed. This cost-effective contract allows the Lions to secure an experienced backup, widely recognized in the NFL circles for his reliable quarterback skills.

To accommodate Bridgewater on the roster, Stenberg, who was previously practicing with the third team, was let go. This decision came as no surprise (read more about that by clicking here) given his inconsistent performance during the camp and his inability to progress further in his development. Stenberg was originally selected by the Quinntricia regime in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Benny Snell was signed to replace Justin Jackson, who retired from the NFL on Thursday. Snell, a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft, dedicated four seasons to The Steel City. During this period, he appeared in 60 games, with five starts, all of which occurred in his initial two seasons. While he made significant contributions to the Steelers' special teams, securing a spot on the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster will be challenging for him.

Bottom Line: Making Moves

