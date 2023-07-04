When it comes to the 2023 Detroit Lions, the hype is alive. In fact, the hype continues to grow around the team that won eight of their final ten games of the season, falling just a win short of making the playoffs. GM Brad Holmes has done an outstanding job building a formidable roster, but there is certainly still work to be done. According to Colton Pouncey of The Athletic, the Lions' biggest summer concern is at the defensive tackle position.

2023 Detroit Lions biggest summer concern

Here is what Colton Pouncey said about the defensive tackle position being the Lions' biggest summer concern:

The Lions have done well to add pieces this offseason, gearing up for a potential playoff run. However, one spot that requires further monitoring is defensive tackle. Alim McNeill has the look of a building block, but other than him, there are questions. Levi Onwuzurike was drafted to be a difference-maker but he remains sidelined with a back injury. Isaiah Buggs was serviceable, but the team felt he played too many snaps a year ago. And rookie Brodric Martin could be the team’s nose tackle of the future, but he’s still raw. The Lions believe they have enough versatility at edge to account for some of the unknowns here, but we’ll have to see it.

Bottom Line: Work to be done

There is no question about it that the 2023 Detroit Lions roster is light years above where it was when Holmes took over as general manager, but there is also no question about it that there is still work to be done before the team can be a true Super Bowl contender. I believe the Lions are going to win the NFC North this coming season AND win at least one playoff game, but I have to admit, the interior defensive line is also my biggest concern.