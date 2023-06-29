2023 Detroit Lions: NFL Analyst can’t remember the last time he was this excited

The upcoming NFL season has generated significant buzz for the 2023 Detroit Lions, with NFL.com's Adam Schein ranking them second on his list of teams likely to end their playoff droughts. This accolade speaks volumes about the Lions' potential and has ignited a sense of excitement among football fans in the Motor City. With a strong finish last season and a revamped roster, the Lions have emerged as favorites to win their division for the first time since 1993, taking advantage of the current makeup of the NFC North.

Analyst Adam Schein Lauds 2023 Detroit Lions' Potential

Adam Schein, an NFL analyst for NFL.com, has expressed his optimism about the 2023 Detroit Lions' chances of success in the upcoming season. Schein points out that the Lions' strong finish last year, winning eight of their final ten games, propelled them to the brink of a playoff berth.

“Winning eight of its final 10 games last season, Detroit fell just short of the playoffs,” Schein writes. “Now the Lions head into the 2023 campaign carrying the kind of buzz that is completely foreign to football fans in the Motor City. Shoot, Detroit is currently the favorite to win the division — something this team hasn't done since 1993, back in the NFC Central days. It makes sense, though, especially considering the present makeup of the NFC North.

I love Dan Campbell and his top-flight assistants in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. These guys, along with savvy general manager Brad Holmes, have completely changed the culture in Detroit. And the roster quality is legit.

Like everyone else, I can't remember the last time I was this excited about the Lions.“

Key Points

NFL analyst Adam Schein ranks the 2023 Detroit Lions second on his list of teams likely to end their playoff droughts.

The Lions' strong finish last season and the buzz surrounding the team have heightened expectations for the upcoming season.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has made significant offseason moves, particularly strengthening the team's secondary.

The revamped roster and the sense of excitement surrounding the Lions have caught the attention of both fans and analysts alike.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – 2023 Detroit Lions Roar into the Season

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the Detroit Lions find themselves in a unique position of promise and anticipation. Analyst Adam Schein's high regard for the team's roster quality and their chances of ending the playoff drought adds to the sense of excitement and optimism surrounding the organization. With key offseason moves, particularly in bolstering the secondary, the Lions have addressed crucial areas of improvement. The stage is set for the Lions to seize their opportunity, capitalize on the divisional landscape, and make a resounding statement in the upcoming season. Lions fans, energized by the preseason hype, eagerly await the kickoff, ready to witness their team's journey towards a successful and transformative year.