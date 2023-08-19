Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 Detroit Lions Starting Kick Returner May Have Been Found

2023 Detroit Lions Starting Kick Returner: A new leader may have just emerged!

2023 Detroit Lions Starting Kick Returner May Have Been Found

Starling Thomas V, signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent, began his kickoff return debut with an impressive performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. With an average of 33.0 yards on his two returns, Thomas presented a notable contrast to Jermar Jefferson’s later stint (24.3 yards per return) in the same position.

Inside The Article
2023 Detroit Lions Starting Kick Returner May Have Been FoundWhy it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Not Just Another Rookie On The Block
Starling Thomas V Detroit Lions 53-man Detroit Lions Starting Kick Returner roster

Why it Matters

Prior to the game, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to Lions' announcer Dan Miller and he expressed his clear preference, stating that he'd favor a less skilled cornerback who shines in special teams over a highly talented player who can't deliver in the same role. With his dual potential as both a reserve corner and a kick returner, Thomas is steadily moving away from the edge of the roster cut.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Starling Thomas V makes an impactful debut in kickoff return for the Detroit Lions.
  2. Head coach Dan Campbell prefers special teams' capability over sheer talent in non-starting positions.
  3. Thomas's consistent performance might save him from the roster cut.
2023 Detroit Lions sign Avery Davis 2023 NFL Mock Draft Quentin Johnson Poona Ford Will Anderson Jr. Trey Lance Jameson Williams Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions schedule Quinnen Williams DeAndre Hopkins Hendon Hooker Sam LaPorta NFL Gambling Suspensions Detroit Lions uniform re-design Denzel Mims 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster Grover Stewart

Bottom Line: Not Just Another Rookie On The Block

It's not often that an undrafted rookie grabs attention in the way that Starling Thomas V has during his brief time with the Detroit Lions. His potential shines through, not only with his cornerback skills but with his recent foray into kickoff returns. This multi-dimensional talent might be exactly what the doctor ordered for the 2023 Lions. Thomas does not appear to be just another rookie on the block; he might just be the next big thing for Detroit in the special teams.

Read More

Detroit Lions Stock Report: 4 Players Who Soared vs. Jaguars

2023 Detroit Lions training camp record may stand for a while

Detroit Lions fans DESTROY Nate Sudfeld after abysmal interception

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?