2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Final Edition
We are just two sleeps away from the Michigan Football team taking the field for the first time in 2023. Jim Harbaugh‘s Wolverines will be looking to win their third-straight Big Ten Championship, but that is not their ultimate goal. That ultimate goal is to win a National Championship for the first time since the 1997 season, and anything less would be a failure. Here are my final game-by-game predictions for the upcoming season.
Game-By-Game Predictions
|Date
|Opponent
|W/L
|Saturday
Sep. 2
|East Carolina Pirates Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 52-0
|Saturday
Sep. 9
|UNLV Rebels Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 63-0
|Saturday
Sep. 16
|Bowling Green Falcons Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 49-3
|Saturday
Sep. 23
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 45-13
|Saturday
Sep. 30
|at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
|W 41 – 17
|Saturday
Oct. 7
|at Minnesota Golden Gophers Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|W 37-17
|Saturday
Oct. 14
|Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 49-10
|Saturday
Oct. 21
|at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
|W 37-17
|Saturday
Oct. 28
|OFF
|Saturday
Nov. 4
|Purdue Boilermakers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 41-13
|Saturday
Nov. 11
|at Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
|W 31-27
|Saturday
Nov. 18
|at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD
|W 34-17
|Saturday
Nov. 25
|Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|W 34-30
Bottom Line: Michigan Football Runs the Table… Again!
There is no question about it, the Michigan football team of 2023 is poised for another remarkable season. The Wolverines have the potential to win all their games, mirroring past successes. This would pave the way to the Big Ten Championship Game and offer a shot at winning a National Championship. The question is, can the Wolverines get the job done once they get into the College Football Playoffs?