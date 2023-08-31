2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Final Edition

We are just two sleeps away from the Michigan Football team taking the field for the first time in 2023. Jim Harbaugh‘s Wolverines will be looking to win their third-straight Big Ten Championship, but that is not their ultimate goal. That ultimate goal is to win a National Championship for the first time since the 1997 season, and anything less would be a failure. Here are my final game-by-game predictions for the upcoming season.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Date Opponent W/L Saturday

Sep. 2 East Carolina Pirates Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 52-0 Saturday

Sep. 9 UNLV Rebels Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 63-0 Saturday

Sep. 16 Bowling Green Falcons Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 49-3 Saturday

Sep. 23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 45-13 Saturday

Sep. 30 at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE W 41 – 17 Saturday

Oct. 7 at Minnesota Golden Gophers Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN W 37-17 Saturday

Oct. 14 Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 49-10 Saturday

Oct. 21 at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI W 37-17 Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Saturday

Nov. 4 Purdue Boilermakers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 41-13 Saturday

Nov. 11 at Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA W 31-27 Saturday

Nov. 18 at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD W 34-17 Saturday

Nov. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 34-30

There is no question about it, the Michigan football team of 2023 is poised for another remarkable season. The Wolverines have the potential to win all their games, mirroring past successes. This would pave the way to the Big Ten Championship Game and offer a shot at winning a National Championship. The question is, can the Wolverines get the job done once they get into the College Football Playoffs?