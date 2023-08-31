Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Final Edition

We are just two sleeps away from the Michigan Football team taking the field for the first time in 2023. Jim Harbaugh‘s Wolverines will be looking to win their third-straight Big Ten Championship, but that is not their ultimate goal. That ultimate goal is to win a National Championship for the first time since the 1997 season, and anything less would be a failure. Here are my final game-by-game predictions for the upcoming season.

Michigan WR Roman Wilson 2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions

Game-By-Game Predictions

Date OpponentW/L
Saturday
Sep. 2		East Carolina Pirates Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MIW 52-0
Saturday
Sep. 9		UNLV Rebels Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MIW 63-0
Saturday
Sep. 16		Bowling Green Falcons Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MIW 49-3
Saturday
Sep. 23		Rutgers Scarlet Knights Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MIW 45-13
Saturday
Sep. 30		at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NEW 41 – 17
Saturday
Oct. 7		at Minnesota Golden Gophers Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MNW 37-17
Saturday
Oct. 14		Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MIW 49-10
Saturday
Oct. 21		at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MIW 37-17
Saturday
Oct. 28		OFF
Saturday
Nov. 4		Purdue Boilermakers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MIW 41-13
Saturday
Nov. 11		at Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PAW 31-27
Saturday
Nov. 18		at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Stadium, College Park, MDW 34-17
Saturday
Nov. 25		Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MIW 34-30

Bottom Line: Michigan Football Runs the Table… Again!

There is no question about it, the Michigan football team of 2023 is poised for another remarkable season. The Wolverines have the potential to win all their games, mirroring past successes. This would pave the way to the Big Ten Championship Game and offer a shot at winning a National Championship. The question is, can the Wolverines get the job done once they get into the College Football Playoffs?

