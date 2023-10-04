Rumor: Urban Meyer to interview for Michigan State head coach position

In the world of college football, coaching changes can send shockwaves through the sports community. The latest buzz centers around the possibility of Urban Meyer, the former Ohio State coach, interviewing for the head coach position at Michigan State. This rumor has ignited discussions among fans and analysts, given Meyer's remarkable, yet shady, coaching career.

Examining the Urban Meyer Rumor

On Tuesday, Fox Sports Radio host Bernie Fratto came out and said that a “mole” of his has indicated that Meyer “will interview” for the Michigan State head football coaching position.

“My best mole tells me Urban Meyer will interview with Michigan State for their HC position,” Fratto posted. “Stay tuned. Yes, it’s real. It’s possible. He has a lot of backers, so we’ll see where this goes.”

😍My best mole tells me #UrbanMeyer will interview with #MichiganState for their HC position. Stay tuned. Yes, it's real. It's possible. He has a lot of backers, so we'll see where this goes.@FoxSportsRadio — Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) October 3, 2023

Following his initial social media post, Bernie Fratto replied to Brady Quinn's comment. Quinn had responded to Fratto's statement by mentioning that he had heard different information but acknowledged Fratto's connections. In response, Fratto reaffirmed that Urban Meyer would indeed interview for the position.

‘I’ve heard otherwise..but I’m sure you’re better connected’, Quinn posted.

“I’m told he’s in East Lansing this week… That said, no one is predicting this will happen,” Fratto replied. “Not yet. There IS mutual interest and he’s going to get an interview per my best moles… Either way, this ordeal is good for our business.”

Why it Matters

The speculation surrounding Urban Meyer's potential interview with Michigan State raises intriguing questions about the direction of the Spartan football program. Meyer, known for his success with Ohio State and Florida, brings a track record of national titles and high-profile coaching experience. His potential involvement could significantly impact the Big Ten conference and the college football landscape as a whole.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Rumors suggest Urban Meyer may interview for the Michigan State head coach position. FoxSportsRadio host Bernie Fratto reports mutual interest from both sides. Michigan State's coaching search raises speculation and interest among college football fans.

Bottom Line: The Coaching Carousel Spins On

As rumors continue to circulate, it's clear that the coaching carousel in college football never stops turning. The possibility of Urban Meyer joining Michigan State adds a layer of excitement and uncertainty to the sport. Whether or not this rumor materializes, it serves as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of college football and the intrigue it generates among fans and enthusiasts. Personally, I cannot see Urban interviewing for the Michigan State job, much less taking it.