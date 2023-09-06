2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 1

The 2023 NFL regular season is nearly upon us as the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs will be looking to defend their Super Bowl Championship, while the Lions will be looking to get to the playoffs and win their first playoff game since the 1991 season. But, that is not the only game you will be able to watch this weekend, as you can see below on the Week 1 coverage maps.

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Detroit @ Kansas City (NBC)

Sunday Night: Dallas @ NY Giants (NBC)

Monday Night: Buffalo @ NY Jets (ESPN/ABC)

CBS EARLY

Fans in the state of Michigan will get to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings.

CBS LATE

Fans in the state of Michigan will get to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the New England Patriots.

FOX EARLY

Fans in the state of Michigan will get to watch the San Francisco 49ers against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

FOX LATE

Fans in the state of Michigan will get to watch the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears.