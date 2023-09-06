Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 1

Here are the NFL Coverage Maps for Week 1.

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 1

The 2023 NFL regular season is nearly upon us as the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs will be looking to defend their Super Bowl Championship, while the Lions will be looking to get to the playoffs and win their first playoff game since the 1991 season. But, that is not the only game you will be able to watch this weekend, as you can see below on the Week 1 coverage maps.

Inside The Article
2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 1NATIONAL BROADCASTSCBS EARLYCBS LATEFOX EARLYFOX LATE
2023 NFL Schedule 2025 NFL Draft Indianapolis Colts NFL player loses $8 million NFL Gambling suspensions NFL Coverage Maps

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Detroit @ Kansas City (NBC)

Sunday Night: Dallas @ NY Giants (NBC)

Read More

Travis Kelce's official status included in Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

Report: Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams dies

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce suffers injury, status uncertain vs. Detroit Lions

Monday Night: Buffalo @ NY Jets (ESPN/ABC)

CBS EARLY

NFL Week 1 Coverage Maps

Fans in the state of Michigan will get to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings.

CBS LATE

NFL Week 1 Coverage Maps

Fans in the state of Michigan will get to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the New England Patriots.

FOX EARLY

NFL Coverage Maps,NFL

Fans in the state of Michigan will get to watch the San Francisco 49ers against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

FOX LATE

NFL Coverage Maps,NFL

Fans in the state of Michigan will get to watch the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?