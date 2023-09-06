Detroit Lions uniform combo for Week 1 matchup vs. Chiefs will bring back memories

In less than 24 hours, our Detroit Lions will take the field for the first time in the 2023 season when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. But, don't have to wait until the Lions run out of the tunnel to find out which uniforms they will be wearing in Week 1. Just moments ago, the Lions released their uniform combo for their Week 1 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs, and it is a combo that should still be fresh in your minds.

What Uniform Combo Will the Detroit Lions Wear in Week 1?

The Lions have released their uniform combo for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, and as you can see below, they will be wearing their white jerseys with white pants.

Look Familiar?

For those of you who follow the Lions, this uniform combo should look very familiar as it is the same combo that they wore when they defeated Aaron Rodgers in his final game with the Green Bay Packers.

The last time we saw the Lions wear their white-on-white-on-white uniforms was in Week 18 of the 2022 season when they drove Aaron Rodgers out of the NFC North, for good. Let's hope that the uniform combo brings the Lions the same luck tomorrow night against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.