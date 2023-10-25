2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 8

As Week 8 of the 2023 NFL regular season approaches, the Detroit Lions find themselves at an impressive 5-2 record, securely at the helm of the NFC North. With excitement mounting for the Lions' upcoming Monday Night Football clash against the Las Vegas Raiders, football enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate a weekend brimming with an exciting lineup of games. Let's delve into the NFL Coverage Maps for Week 8 in 2023.

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Tampa Bay @ Buffalo (Amazon)

Tampa Bay @ Buffalo (Amazon) Sunday Night: Chicago @ LA Chargers (NBC)

Chicago @ LA Chargers (NBC) Monday Night: Las Vegas @ Detroit (ESPN/ABC)

CBS EARLY

CBS LATE

FOX SINGLE