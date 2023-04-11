2023 NFL Draft script leaked!? You won’t believe which team is on the clock at No. 4

The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner, which means we will soon know which players will be selected in the Top 5 picks. But, is it possible that we already know which players will be selected in the Top 5? NFL.com has updated their NFL Draft profiles and we were shocked to see that teams were ALREADY updated on them. Let's take a look at the first 5 draft picks, including a HUGE surprise at No. 4.

Key Points

The 2023 NFL Draft is approaching quickly

We will soon know who is selected in the Top 5

Did the NFL accidentally release the Top 5 picks?

2023 NFL Draft script leaked!?

When we were doing some research last night, we just so happened to stumble across something very interesting on NFL.com. As you are about to see (yes, we have photo evidence), they already have the Top 5 picks revealed. According to NFL.com, the Baltimore Ravens will trade up to No. 4 and select a QB.

- Advertisement -

1. Carolina Panthers – QB Bryce Young

2. Houston Texans – QB C.J. Stroud

3. Arizona Cardinals – EDGE Will Anderson

4. BALTIMORE RAVENS – QB Will Levis

– QB Will Levis 5. Seattle Seahawks – DL Jalen Carter

Bottom Line: No, the NFL Draft is not scripted!

Now OBVIOUSLY we don't think the NFL is scripted (players reacted to this conspiracy prior to the Super Bowl), but what do you think about these top 5 picks? Do you think this is how it will play out?