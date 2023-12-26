2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Detroit Lions climb after clinching NFC North

As the 2023 NFL season heads into its pivotal Week 17, the landscape of power rankings is witnessing a dramatic shift, thanks to some thrilling developments. At the forefront of this reshuffle are the Detroit Lions, whose recent triumph has not only electrified their fanbase but also reshaped perceptions league-wide. Clinching the NFC North for the first time in three decades, the Lions have roared their way up the power rankings, marking a significant ascendancy that defies years of underdog status.

Week 17 Ranking: 5th

Previous Ranking: 7th

This is probably blatant disrespect for Jared Goff, but the Detroit Lions have been built around a certain attitude, and nobody represents that attitude more than Sewell, the offensive tackle who came into the weekend as Pro Football Focus’ top-rated pass blocker and run blocker. Goff is having a great year, but we don’t think Detroit is third in the league in yards per game (394.1) without Sewell, who will have his fifth-year option picked up this offseason and then get paid after that.

Week 17 Ranking: 5th

Previous Ranking: 8th

By now, you're probably aware they're division champions for the first time in 30 years. But did you know this is the first time in the franchise's 94-season history that it's managed 20 regular-season wins over a two-year period?

Week 17 Ranking: 7th

Previous Ranking: 8th

No matter what happens in a few weeks, don't let it overshadow a cool and fun season for Detroit. The first division title since 1993 and the first home playoff game ever at Ford Field (opened in 2002) are reasons for celebration.