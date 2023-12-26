Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Vikings: Ifeatu Melifonwu and Brian Branch lead the defense

The Detroit Lions, for the first time in 30 years, have won their division! Though the defense left much to be desired on Christmas Eve against the Minnesota Vikings, they made some HUGE plays to help the Lions escape with a 30-24 win. According to Pro Football Focus, leading the way for the Lions were Ifeatu Melifonfu, who picked up a big interception to finish things off, and Brian Branch, who had an interception of his own.

Top 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

Romeo Okwara 91.3

Ifeatu Melifonwu 89.8

Brian Branch 88.0

Jack Campbell 76.3

Alex Anzalone 75.8

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin 36.9

Benito Jones 41.5

Isaiah Buggs 43.4

Khalil Dorsey 49.3

Josh Paschal 50.1

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Vikings:

