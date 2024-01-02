2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Detroit Lions considered contender despite loss to Cowboys

As the 2023 NFL season heads into its 18th week, the landscape of power rankings is seeing an intriguing development. Despite a narrow and controversial 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, marked by a contentious officiating decision in a critical 2-point conversion attempt, the Detroit Lions are emerging as a formidable contender in the league. This resilience, coupled with their overall season performance, has kept them in the conversation among the top teams, underscoring their potential to make a significant impact as the season draws to a close.

What are the NFL Power Rankings for Week 18?

The Athletic

Week 18 Ranking: 4th

Week 17 Ranking: 5th

Remember all the grief Detroit got for taking running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 and inside linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 18? Since Week 14, Gibbs is ninth in the league in rushing (72.25 yards per game). Campbell is second on the team in tackles for the season (77). Tight end Sam LaPorta, the No. 34 pick, hasn’t been bad either, catching 81 passes for 860 yards and nine touchdowns. (Sorry about the ref thing guys. We hope leaving you ahead of the Cowboys in these rankings makes it all better.)

ESPN

Week 18 Ranking: 4th

Week 17 Ranking: 4th

Goff is signed through 2024 and could become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, so the Lions will need to decide what to do with the veteran quarterback. He has led the Lions back to relevancy, winning their first division crown since 1993, while reaching 4,000 passing yards on the season for the fourth time of his career. It would make sense to lock down Goff, but the question is whether it will be for the short term or long term. He has taken ownership of Detroit's offense while revitalizing his career in the process.

USA Today

Week 18 Ranking: 5b (Cowboys are 5a)

Week 17 Ranking: 5th

Did they really lose Saturday? Regardless, this is a team capable of doing serious damage in the postseason … if its players are, ahem, eligible to do so.

Yahoo

Week 18 Ranking: 5th

Week 17 Ranking: 7th

Most likely, the Lions get the No. 3 playoff seed in the NFC. They have no shot at the No. 1 seed and the bye. This is a great opportunity for head coach Dan Campbell to rest starters. But does Campbell seem like the type of coach who would sit anyone?

The Detroit Lions, overcoming a contentious loss, have solidified their position as a team to watch in the NFL. Their ascension in the power rankings and the impactful performances of key players like Gibbs, Campbell, and Goff underscore their potential for a strong postseason run. As they prepare for the playoffs, the Lions’ combination of strategic talent acquisition and resilient leadership positions them as a formidable contender in the NFL landscape.