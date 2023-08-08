2023 NFL Top 100 Players of List Revealed

If you have been following along, the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023 list has slowly been revealed over the past couple of weeks, culminating with the Top 10 being released on Monday. As you can see below, only three Detroit Lions players made the cut, and OT Penei Sewell was shockingly not one of those players. In fact, Sewell was not one of the Top 110 players!

2023 NFL Top 100 Players List Revealed

Here are the players who made the Top 100 Players of 2023 list. Aidan Hutchinson (88), Amon-Ra St. Brown (67), and Jared Goff (66) are the only three players from the Lions to make the list.

100) Eagles DeVonta Smith

99) Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence

98) Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs

97) Vikings S Harrison Smith

96) Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

95) Saints RB Jamaal Williams

94) Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

93) Chargers LB Eric Kendricks

92) Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey

91) Free-Agent RB Dalvin Cook

90) Titans WR Deandre Hopkins

89) Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

88) Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

87) Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom

86) Bears QB Justin Fields

85) Texans OT Laremy Tunsil

84) Browns LB Za’Darius Smith

83) Dolphins OT Terron Armstead

82) Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

81) Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins

80) Ravens TE Mark Andrews

79) 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw

78) 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga

77) Seahawks QB Geno Smith

76) Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

75) Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

74) Jets Garrett Wilson

73) Cardinals S Budda Baker

72) Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

71) Colts DL DeForest Buckner

70) Chargers LB Joey Bosa

69) Bills LB Matt Milano

68) Cowboys OG Zack Martin

67) Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

66) Lions QB Jared Goff

65) Eagles CB Darius Slay

64) Packers RB Aaron Jones

63) Falcons DT Grady Jarrett

62) Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner

61) 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

60) Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

59) Broncos S Justin Simmons

58) Titans DT Jeffery Simmons

57) Bills S Jordan Poye

56) Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

55) Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

54) Panthers LB Brian Burns

53) Bucs WR Mike Evans

52) Commanders DT Jonathan Allen

51) Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

50) Saints DE Cameron Jordan

49) Broncos CB Patrick Surtain

48) Eagles DE Haason Reddick

47) Rams WR Cooper Kupp

46) Jets LB C.J. Mosley

45) Steelers DL Cameron Heyward

44) Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

43) Saints LB Demario Davis

42) Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

41) Eagles OT Lane Johnson

40) Jets DT Quinnen Williams

39) Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

38) Chargers LB Khalil Mack

37) Eagles C Jason Kelce

36) Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey

35) 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

34) Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

33) Patriots LB Matthew Judon

32) Chargers QB Justin Herbert

31) Giants RB Saquon Barkley

30) Chargers S Derwin James

29) Browns RB Nick Chubb

28) Giants DT Dexter Lawrence

27) Steelers LB T.J. Watt

26) Packers CB Jaire Alexander

25) Titans RB Derrick Henry

24) Ravens LB Roquan Smith

23) Jets CB Sauce Gardner

22) Eagles WR A.J. Brown

21) Chargers Austin Ekeler

20) Browns DE Myles Garrett

19) 49ers TE George Kittle

18) Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick

17) Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

16) Bills WR Stefon Diggs

15) 49ers LB Fred Warner

14) 49ers OT Trent Williams

13) Raiders WR Davante Adams

12) Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

11) Rams DL Aaron Donald

10) Chiefs DL Chris Jones

9) Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

8) Bills QB Josh Allen

7) Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

6) Bengals QB Joe Burrow

5) Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

4) 49ers DE Nick Bosa

3) Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

2) Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

1) Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Players Who Just Missed The Cut

The NFL also released a list of the players who just missed the cut.

110) Seahawks S Quandre Diggs

109) Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

108) Titans S Kevin Byard

107) Eagles CB James Bradberry

106) Browns OL Joel Bitonio

105) Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson

104) Texans S Jimmie Ward

103) Saints RB Alvin Kamara

102) Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks

101) Seahawks WR DK Metcalf