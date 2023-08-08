2023 NFL Top 100 Players of List Revealed

Inside the Article:
If you have been following along, the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023 list has slowly been revealed over the past couple of weeks, culminating with the Top 10 being released on Monday. As you can see below, only three Detroit Lions players made the cut, and OT Penei Sewell was shockingly not one of those players. In fact, Sewell was not one of the Top 110 players!
2023 NFL Top 100 Players List Revealed
Here are the players who made the Top 100 Players of 2023 list. Aidan Hutchinson (88), Amon-Ra St. Brown (67), and Jared Goff (66) are the only three players from the Lions to make the list.
- 100) Eagles DeVonta Smith
- 99) Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence
- 98) Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs
- 97) Vikings S Harrison Smith
- 96) Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
- 95) Saints RB Jamaal Williams
- 94) Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
- 93) Chargers LB Eric Kendricks
- 92) Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey
- 91) Free-Agent RB Dalvin Cook
- 90) Titans WR Deandre Hopkins
- 89) Saints CB Marshon Lattimore
- 88) Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson
- 87) Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom
- 86) Bears QB Justin Fields
- 85) Texans OT Laremy Tunsil
- 84) Browns LB Za’Darius Smith
- 83) Dolphins OT Terron Armstead
- 82) Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
- 81) Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins
- 80) Ravens TE Mark Andrews
- 79) 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw
- 78) 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga
- 77) Seahawks QB Geno Smith
- 76) Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen
- 75) Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson
- 74) Jets Garrett Wilson
- 73) Cardinals S Budda Baker
- 72) Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
- 71) Colts DL DeForest Buckner
- 70) Chargers LB Joey Bosa
- 69) Bills LB Matt Milano
- 68) Cowboys OG Zack Martin
- 67) Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
- 66) Lions QB Jared Goff
- 65) Eagles CB Darius Slay
- 64) Packers RB Aaron Jones
- 63) Falcons DT Grady Jarrett
- 62) Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner
- 61) 49ers WR Deebo Samuel
- 60) Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs
- 59) Broncos S Justin Simmons
- 58) Titans DT Jeffery Simmons
- 57) Bills S Jordan Poye
- 56) Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
- 55) Cowboys RB Tony Pollard
- 54) Panthers LB Brian Burns
- 53) Bucs WR Mike Evans
- 52) Commanders DT Jonathan Allen
- 51) Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
- 50) Saints DE Cameron Jordan
- 49) Broncos CB Patrick Surtain
- 48) Eagles DE Haason Reddick
- 47) Rams WR Cooper Kupp
- 46) Jets LB C.J. Mosley
- 45) Steelers DL Cameron Heyward
- 44) Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
- 43) Saints LB Demario Davis
- 42) Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
- 41) Eagles OT Lane Johnson
- 40) Jets DT Quinnen Williams
- 39) Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
- 38) Chargers LB Khalil Mack
- 37) Eagles C Jason Kelce
- 36) Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey
- 35) 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
- 34) Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb
- 33) Patriots LB Matthew Judon
- 32) Chargers QB Justin Herbert
- 31) Giants RB Saquon Barkley
- 30) Chargers S Derwin James
- 29) Browns RB Nick Chubb
- 28) Giants DT Dexter Lawrence
- 27) Steelers LB T.J. Watt
- 26) Packers CB Jaire Alexander
- 25) Titans RB Derrick Henry
- 24) Ravens LB Roquan Smith
- 23) Jets CB Sauce Gardner
- 22) Eagles WR A.J. Brown
- 21) Chargers Austin Ekeler
- 20) Browns DE Myles Garrett
- 19) 49ers TE George Kittle
- 18) Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick
- 17) Raiders DE Maxx Crosby
- 16) Bills WR Stefon Diggs
- 15) 49ers LB Fred Warner
- 14) 49ers OT Trent Williams
- 13) Raiders WR Davante Adams
- 12) Raiders RB Josh Jacobs
- 11) Rams DL Aaron Donald
- 10) Chiefs DL Chris Jones
- 9) Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
- 8) Bills QB Josh Allen
- 7) Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
- 6) Bengals QB Joe Burrow
- 5) Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
- 4) 49ers DE Nick Bosa
- 3) Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
- 2) Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
- 1) Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Players Who Just Missed The Cut
The NFL also released a list of the players who just missed the cut.
110) Seahawks S Quandre Diggs
109) Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson
108) Titans S Kevin Byard
107) Eagles CB James Bradberry
106) Browns OL Joel Bitonio
105) Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson
104) Texans S Jimmie Ward
103) Saints RB Alvin Kamara
102) Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks
101) Seahawks WR DK Metcalf