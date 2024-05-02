fb
W.G. Brady

2024 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction: The Defense [Post NFL Draft Edition]

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction

As the Detroit Lions continue to sculpt their roster for the 2024 season, the defense is shaping up with strong contenders and clear frontrunners for the 53-man lineup. Here’s a breakdown of the defensive units based on current assessments and team needs:

Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction

Defensive Tackles (4)

  1. Alim McNeill – A stalwart in the middle, essential for run defense.
  2. DJ Reader – A formidable presence, key to interior line strength. This could end up being the Detroit Lions best free agent signing
  3. Brodric Martin – Provides needed depth and rotational relief.
  4. Mekhi Wingo – Promising rookie with potential to disrupt plays.

Edge/Defensive Ends (6)

  1. Aidan Hutchinson – The cornerstone of the Lions’ pass rush. This cat is going to be SCARY good in 2024
  2. Marcus Davenport – Veteran edge rusher, expected to start opposite Hutchinson. The question is, did Brad Holmes do enough to address the pass rush?
  3. James Houston – Shows flashes of potential, could see more snaps than he did after returning from injury in 2023.
  4. Josh Paschal – Versatile and capable of contributing in various formations.
  5. John Cominsky – Solid rotational player, adds depth to the edge.
  6. Mathieu Betts – Special teams contributor and depth player.
Alex Anzalone

Linebackers (5)

  1. Alex Anzalone – Leader of the linebacker group, known for his tackling ability.
  2. Jack Campbell – Young and impactful, fast becoming a defensive staple.
  3. Derrick Barnes – Provides good depth and plays with high energy.
  4. Jalen Reeves-Maybin – Special teams ace and reliable backup.
  5. Malcolm Rodriguez – Hard hitter, brings depth and competitive play. (Will also take snaps at fullback)

Cornerbacks (6)

  1. Carlton Davis – Top cover man (for now), vital to the secondary’s success.
  2. Terrion Arnold – Exciting rookie with high expectations.
  3. Amik Robertson – Nickel specialist, good in slot coverage.
  4. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. – Young talent, needs development but has potential.
  5. Emmanuel Moseley – Experienced and versatile, adds valuable depth.
  6. Kindle Vildor – Depth player, could see time in rotational sets.
Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold

Safeties (4)

  1. Kerby Joseph – Emerging talent, poised for a breakout year.
  2. Brian Branch – Strong in coverage, Dan Campbell has said he may move to safety and I agree that will happen.
  3. Ifeatu Melifonwu – Provides depth and special teams prowess.
  4. Brandon Joseph – Young safety, shows promise in coverage and run support. (I believe the Lions could sign a free agent safety before the start of the season)

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Defensive Line Strength: With standout players like Aidan Hutchinson and DJ Reader, the defensive line is poised to be a formidable force against both the run and pass.
  2. Young Talent in the Secondary: Rookie Terrion Arnold alongside Carlton Davis and Brian Branch form a promising trio that could redefine the Lions’ pass defense.
  3. Linebacker Versatility: The linebacker group, led by Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell, offers a mix of tackling prowess and coverage ability, crucial for the middle of the defense.
Detroit Lions starting defense

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions’ defense is stacked with both seasoned leaders and promising young talent across all units. As training camp approaches, these players must solidify their positions and adapt to the coordinative demands of the Lions’ defensive schemes. With a mix of robust veterans and high-potential youngsters, the Lions are poised to improve their defensive standings in the 2024 NFL season.

