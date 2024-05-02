fb
W.G. Brady

2024 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction: The Offense [Post NFL Draft Edition]

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions 53-man roster Prediction

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the 2024 NFL season, the team’s management is in full swing, shaping the roster post-NFL Draft and amid the ongoing free agency period. Here’s a breakdown of the offensive unit’s potential lineup as we approach the opening of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and training camp.

Detroit Lions 53-man roster

Quarterbacks (2)

  • Jared Goff: The established starter for the Lions, Goff is set to continue leading the team with his experience and proven capability.
  • Hendon Hooker: The backup quarterback, Hooker does not have any NFL experience but he is a better option than Nate Sudfeld.

Running Backs (4)

  • Jahmyr Gibbs: After an OUTSTANDING rookie campaign, Gibbs is likely to take a lead role in the backfield.
  • David Montgomery: A solid runner, Montgomery will provide depth and experience to the running game.
  • Craig Reynolds: Known for his versatility, Reynolds could see more snaps in specialized situations.
  • Sione Vaki: The rookie brings fresh energy and could carve out a niche role, particularly on special teams.
Wide Receivers (6)

Wide Receivers (6)

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: As the top receiver on the team, St. Brown is a critical component of the Detroit Lions’ passing attack.
  • Jameson Williams: With his speed and ability to stretch defenses, Williams aims to build on his potential in his third year.
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones: Peoples-Jones offers size and playmaking ability on the outside. As of now, he will be the replacement for Josh Reynolds, who left in free agency.
  • Kalif Raymond: A dependable option, Raymond’s experience will be vital in the slot.
  • Antoine Green: The second-year player will look to increase his impact in the upcoming season.
  • Isaiah Williams: An undrafted free agent with potential, Williams might surprise many with his agility and hands.

Tight Ends (4)

  • Sam LaPorta: Heading into his second season, LaPorta looks to take another step forward, which is scary for opposing defenses!
  • Brock Wright: Known for his blocking, Wright will also contribute in passing situations.
  • James Mitchell: Mitchell provides depth and could step up in multi-tight end sets.
  • Shane Zylstra: Zylstra’s versatility could see him used in various offensive packages.
Tight Ends (4)

Offensive Line (8)

  • Taylor Decker: A cornerstone at left tackle, Decker’s role is critical in protecting Goff.
  • Graham Glasgow: Glasgow, who signed a contract extension in the offseason, brings steadiness to the interior line.
  • Frank Ragnow: The anchor at center, Ragnow’s presence is pivotal for the line’s success.
  • Kevin Zeitler: At guard, Zeitler’s experience helps solidify the line’s performance. He was signed during the offseason to replace Jonah Jackson.
  • Penei Sewell: The young right tackle continues to impress and evolve each season. He is arguably the best right tackle in the NFL.
  • Colby Sorsdal: Providing depth, Sorsdal could fill in at multiple positions along the line.
  • Dan Skipper: At this point, Skipper will serve as a backup offensive tackle for the Detroit Lions.
  • Christian Mahogany: Another versatile lineman, Mahogany’s toughness adds to the depth.

*Note: I am leaning toward rookie Giovanni Manu starting on the practice squad as he is more of a project player at this point.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions’ offense is shaping up with a solid mix of established leaders and promising newcomers.
  2. Depth at wide receiver and offensive line could be pivotal for Detroit Lions offensive strategy.
  3. Training camp battles, particularly in the tight end and running back groups, will be crucial for finalizing the 53-man roster.
The Bottom Line

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions’ offensive lineup for the 2024 season features a blend of reliability and burgeoning talent. With strategic enhancements from the draft and free agency, the team is poised for potential success, banking on both veteran leadership and youthful dynamism to make a significant impact in the upcoming NFL campaign.

W.G. Brady
