W.G. Brady

2024 Detroit Lions Season Win Total Over/Under Set

Lions Betting Info

2024 Detroit Lions Season Win Total

After an impressive 2023 season where the Detroit Lions finished with a 12-5 record and were just a half away from making their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, expectations are high for the team heading into 2024. The Lions’ success last season, which included clinching the NFC North, has certainly caught the attention of oddsmakers.

Detroit Lions Mini-Movie Pro Football Focus Top 101 Players 2024 Detroit Lions Season Win Total

Setting the Bar for 2024

For the 2023 season, the Detroit Lions‘ season over/under win total was set at 9.5, a number that many believed was too low given the team’s potential. Those who listened to me and took the over were rewarded as the Lions exceeded expectations. Now, with the 2024 NFL season on the horizon, DraftKings has released the over/under win totals, and the Lions have been set at 10.5.

As for the rest of the NFL, the over/under win totals for the 2024 season have been released, providing a glimpse into the expectations for each team. For those looking to place early bets or simply gauge the outlook for the upcoming season, these numbers offer an interesting perspective on how the teams are viewed by oddsmakers.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions had a successful 2023 season, finishing with a 12-5 record and advancing to the NFC Championship Game.
  2. The Lions’ over/under win total for the 2024 season has been set at 10.5 by DraftKings.
  3. If the Lions enter the 2024 season fully healthy, there is a strong chance they could exceed the 10.5 win total.
The Bottom Line

While it’s still early to be placing bets for the 2024 season, given the unpredictability of injuries and other factors, the Lions’ current roster and recent performance suggest they have a solid chance of surpassing the 10.5-win total. If the team heads into the 2024 season fully healthy, betting on the Lions to exceed this win total could be a wise decision.

With the Lions’ recent track record and the momentum they carry into the 2024 season, fans and bettors alike will be closely watching to see if they can continue their upward trajectory and once again exceed expectations.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

