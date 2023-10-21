2024 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Lineup Predicted

As the off-season buzz grows and excitement builds among Detroit Tigers fans, anticipation for the 2024 season is already reaching a fever pitch. Matthew Scheidel, a Tigers analyst from the Motor City Bengals website, has boldly predicted the potential Opening Day lineup for our beloved Tigers. While it's still VERY EARLY, Scheidel's lineup projections feature some intriguing choices that could make for an exciting season opener. Let's dive into his predictions.

The Lineup

1. Parker Meadows, CF

2. Riley Greene, DH

3. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

4. Kerry Carpenter, RF

5. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

6. Jonathan India, 2B

7. Jake Rogers, C

8. Colt Keith, 3B

9. Javier Baez, SS

Conclusion

While these are just predictions, they offer a glimpse into the potential Opening Day lineup for the Detroit Tigers in 2024. With intriguing additions and rising stars, the Tigers have the ingredients for an exciting season ahead. Scheidel's lineup projections reflect the team's evolving dynamics and offer Tigers fans a taste of what could be a thrilling year of baseball in the Motor City. We'll have to wait for Opening Day to see how close these predictions come to reality. Stay tuned for more updates as the season approaches!