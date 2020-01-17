21.4 F
Detroit Lions News

3 Detroit Lions free agents who will re-sign and 3 who will be sent packing

By Arnold Powell

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Drysdale’s NFL Conference Championship picks against the spread

It has been one heck of a season for my NFL picks but last week's Divisional Round is one...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Red Wings prospect to miss remainder of 2019-2020 season

Very little has gone right for the Detroit Red Wings during the 2019-2020 season and the negatives just keep...
Read more
Arnold Powell

The NFL offseason is nearly upon us and for the Detroit Lions (and every other team in the league) there will be some extremely important decisions that have to be made when it comes to free agency.

Embed from Getty Images

For the Lions, there are 17 players set to become unrestricted free agents when the free agency period begins and GM Bob Quinn will have to decide which ones he wants to try and re-sign and which ones he will let walk.

Below are 3 veteran free agents I believe Quinn will want to hang on to and 3 who I think will be playing elsewhere in 2020.

3 Who will stay

Embed from Getty Images

Danny Amendola – Amendola proved himself as one of the Lions’ most consistent offensive weapons in 2019, even after Matthew Stafford went down with injury.

Miles Killebrew – Killebrew is a player who many thought would be cut before the 2019 season but that did not happen. He has proven to be a valuable player on special teams and he will be cheap to keep.

Tavon Wilson – Tavon Wilson seems to fit in well with what Matt Patricia wants to do on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, Wilson was No. 2 on the team in tackles in 2019.

3 Who will leave

Embed from Getty Images

Mike Daniels – When Daniels was signed last season, the hope was he would make the Lions defensive line even stronger. Unfortunately, he was never able to get his injury issues under control and there is no reason to think he will moving forward.

Sam Martin – Martin had an outstanding 2019 but his price tag will likely be more than Bob Quinn is willing to pay out.

Rashaan Melvin – Melvin, who is 30, started 12 game for the Lions this past season, and he came in at No. 3 in passes defended, behind Justin Coleman and Darius Slay. My feeling is that the Lions will attempt to upgrade at the CB2 position which means Melvin is likely gone.

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Comments

