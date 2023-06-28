The recent ranking of the top 50 draft steals of the past decade has shed light on the Detroit Lions‘ exceptional talent evaluation and player acquisition (along with reminding us what morons Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia were). Within this esteemed list, three notable former and current Lions players have captured attention for their exceptional value and impact. Former Lions defensive backs Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs, along with current Lions wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, have all rightfully earned their spots among the league's most remarkable draft steals.

3 Detroit Lions make ‘biggest NFL draft steals of the past decade' list

Here is what ESPN has to say about Slay, Diggs, and St. Brown being some of the biggest NFL Draft steals in the past decade.

23. Darius Slay, CB

Drafted: No. 36 in 2013 (Detroit Lions)

Career stats: 507 tackles, 26 interceptions, 133 pass breakups and 4 TDs in 10 seasons

“Big Play” Slay is a five-time Pro Bowler who became a starter as a rookie, grabbing 26 interceptions over his storied career. Eight of those came in an impressive 2017 campaign. He was the fifth cornerback drafted in 2013, but he has certainly outplayed those selected ahead of him. — Miller

42. Quandre Diggs, S

Drafted: No. 200 in 2015 (Detroit Lions)

Career stats: 480 tackles, 23 interceptions and 51 pass breakups in eight seasons

A sixth-round pick in 2015, Diggs became a starter by the middle of his rookie season in a nickel role. Today, he plays a variety of roles in Seattle, and he has recorded at least three interceptions in each of the past four seasons. — Reid

48. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR

Drafted: No. 112 in 2021 (Detroit Lions)

Career stats: 196 receptions for 2,073 yards and 11 TDs in two seasons

St. Brown followed up a 912-yard rookie season by surpassing 1,000 receiving yards and becoming the No. 1 option in Detroit in Year 2. Not bad for a fourth-rounder. Working primarily out of the slot, the USC product is an electric pass-catcher who is a key building block for an ascending roster. — Reid

The Bottom Line – A Stepping Stone to Victory

Building an NFL roster via the NFL Draft is absolutely crucial, and the Lions have certainly had a few nice steals in the past decade. Unfortunately, Quinntricia messed up with Slay and Diggs, but you can bet current Lions GM Brad Holmes is going to keep St. Brown around for as long as possible.