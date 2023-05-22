3 Detroit Lions who could be cut before Training Camp

The Detroit Lions head toward Training Camp with several players facing uncertain futures. As the team evaluates its roster and prepares for the upcoming season, the following players from last year's team could be on the chopping block:

Here are three current Lions who could find themselves on the outside looking in.

Stenberg has struggled to make an impact in his first two NFL seasons.

Stenberg's performance at right guard in 2022 was disappointing

With the addition of Colby Sorsdal, a fifth-round draft pick transitioning to guard, Stenberg's chances of making the roster have dwindled.

Other versatile offensive linemen like Ross Pierschbacher and Darrin Paulo provide stiff competition, making Stenberg the likely odd-man-out.

Julian Okwara

Julian Okwara, despite his potential, has been plagued by injuries throughout his college and professional career.

Last year, he suffered a leg injury during training camp and later landed on injured reserve due to an unfortunate elbow injury.

The Lions boast depth at the edge rusher position with Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston, Romeo Okwara, and Charles Harris.

Shane Zylstra

The Lions recognized the need for an upgrade at tight end and addressed it in the draft with the addition of Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta has the potential to become the primary tight end, pushing others down the depth chart.

The Lions have shown interest in other tight ends like Brock Wright and James Mitchell, who offer intriguing potential.

Zylstra is likely to end up as the TE4 on the Lions' roster at best

Bottom Line: The Chopping Block is Real

As the Detroit Lions evaluate their roster heading up to Training Camp, these three players find themselves on shaky ground. While there may still be a glimmer of hope for their future with the team, the competition and depth at their respective positions make it difficult for them to secure a spot on the final roster. If they make it to Training Camp, these players will have to showcase their skills and prove their value to the team. However, given the circumstances, it appears likely that they will be among those released as the Lions finalize their roster for the upcoming season.