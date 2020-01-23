3 Free Agent outfielders the Detroit Tigers are likely considering

After an embarrassing 2019 season that saw the Detroit Tigers own the worst record in Major League Baseball, GM Al Avila says it is time to become more competitive.

“We’re very excited in the sense that we feel we’re a team that’s changing now to be more competitive,” Avila said. “Not only did we bring in players like Jonathan Schoop, C.J. Cron and Austin Romine and Ivan Nova and guys like that, but also we’re excited in the competition of, say, [Jeimer] Candelario and [Dawel] Lugo battling it out at third base. It’s open competition in the outfield, and we still might sign another outfielder. I’m not saying we will, but it’s a possibility. And we’re still looking to improve as we go along through Spring Training and throughout the season.

“We’re looking forward to competition with some of our young guys, particularly our outfielders, because we have so many of them. We want to see some of these guys step up, and with the addition of the new guys, we feel we’re going to have a better team and a better year.”

If Avila does sign another outfielder, I would expect him to sign a left-handed hitter who can platoon in right field.

Here are five veteran left-handed hitting options the Tigers are likely considering. (Age in parenthesis)

*Melky Cabrera (35)

Lonnie Chisenhall (31)

Jon Jay (34)

Matt Joyce (35)

Ben Zobrist (38)

*Denotes switch hitter

Nation, which of these players would you like to see the Tigers sign?

–Quotes courtesy of Jason Beck, MLB.com– LINK