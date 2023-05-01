The 2022-23 season has been in the books for the Detroit Red Wings for some time now, and though some teams are still focused on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Red Wings are focused on how they can improve for the 2023-24 season. One area they could certainly improve upon is goaltending. Helene St. James recently penned an article where she give three options for the Red Wings.

Key Points

Red Wings are focusing on improving their team for the 2023-24 season, including their goaltending.

Helene St. James suggests three potential goaltenders for the Red Wings to consider in the upcoming offseason.

The three options include Joonas Korpisalo, Alex Lyon, and Antti Raanta, each with varying levels of NHL experience and success.

3 Goaltenders Detroit Red Wings could add in the offseason

Here are the three goaltenders that St. James believes the Red Wings should consider during the upcoming offseason.

Joonas Korpisalo

Korpisalo has posted a career record of 94-81-15 during his NHL Career. He has a 3.01 goals against average and a .904 save percentage throughout his career, mostly with the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, he was recently acquired by the Los Angeles Kings in a trade deadline deal, and there is a chance they could hold on to him. If the Kings allow Korpisalo to hit free agency, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should be interested.

Alex Lyon

Lyon, who has spent the majority of his career in the minor leagues, was chosen at the age of 30 due to his impressive performance down the stretch run of the regular season. He finished with a record of 6 wins, 1 loss, and 1 tie, along with a 1.87 goals against average and a .943 save percentage. Lyon has played in a total of 39 NHL games, earning a record of 16 wins, 11 losses, and 5 ties, with a 3.05 goals against average and a .904 save percentage. Though he does not have much NHL experience, he could be an option for the Red Wings during the upcoming offseason.

Antti Raanta

Raanta has a career record of 127-73-27 with a 2.43 GAA. The 33-year-old Finn signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Hurricanes in July 2021. During the regular season, he was 19-3-3 with a .910 save percentage. A short-term deal could make sense for the Red Wings because Raanta brings solid experience to the table.