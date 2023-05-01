3 Michigan State football players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft officially in the books, the state of Michigan was once again a key contributor in the form of several players from the state's schools being selected. As far as Michigan State is concerned, they were tied for 5th in the Big Ten Conference with three of their players taking the next step in their careers by being taken in the Draft.

The list of Michigan State Spartans players heading to the National Football League begins with wide receiver Jayden Reed, who was taken by the Green Bay Packers with the 50th overall pick (2nd Round).

Last year with the Spartans, Reed caught 55 catches for 636 yards and five touchdowns. The previous season, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors after hauling in a career-best 59 receptions for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Next, it would be punter Bryce Baringer hearing his name called by the New England Patriots, who made him the 192nd overall pick (Round 6).

And finally, it would be cornerback Ameer Speed hearing his name called by the Patriots with the 214th overall selection (Round 6).

“It's a blessing to have your name called and what every guy dreams for when they start playing football,” Speed said. “So to experience that moment is amazing.”

The Spartans have a long history of sending top talents to the National Football League, from Kirk Cousins to Kenneth Walker III and plenty in between.

We wish these former MSU athletes the best of luck as they take the next steps in their professional careers!