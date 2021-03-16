3 Offensive players the Detroit Lions could sign on Tuesday

Sharing is caring!

If you are a fan of the National Football League in general, especially when it comes to free agency, Monday was certainly your cup of tea as a plethora of moves were made around the league.

But if you only follow the Detroit Lions, you may be a bit disappointed in how the day played out as free agent safety John Johnson signed with the Cleveland Browns rather than coming to the Motor City. Not only have I been lobbying for the Lions to sign Johnson for well over a month, but according to reports, GM Brad Holmes was also interested.

So, who could the Lions possibly sign before the end of the day on Tuesday, or during the upcoming days?

Here are three offensive players who the Lions should consider.

Jamaal Williams (RB) – Green Bay Packers

Jamaal Williams, who will be 26 by the time the 2021 season begins, is a running back that I have had my eye on for some time to be D’Andre Swift’s wingman and though he may be a bit more expensive than some of the remaining free agent RBs available, he would be the perfect fit in Detroit. The Lions probably did not plan to spend much at the RB position, but with John Johnson off of the table, maybe that money could be allocated to sign Williams.

Josh Reynolds (WR) – Los Angeles Rams

The Detroit Lions need wide receivers and they need wide receivers who are not going to break the bank. Josh Reynolds is a wide receiver who is not going to cost a ton and who is also young (26-years-old) and he just so happened to play alongside Jared Goff in 2020. During that season, Reynolds had 52 catches for 618 yards and two touchdowns and he could be a nice fit for the Lions offense.

John Brown (WR)- Buffalo Bills

Once again, the Lions are not going to invest a ton of money into a wide receiver at this point (right decision as WRs are overvalued IMO) and Brown will be on the cheap side. If the Lions cannot land Reynolds, I would expect them to bring in Brown, even though he is about to turn 31. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Brown still has elite speed and he could provide the Lions with the downfield threat they need.

Nation, which of these three players do you prefer?